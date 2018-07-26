Southern Charm: Ashley Jacobs Accuses Kathryn Dennis of 'Barely' Passing Her Drug Tests

Kathryn Dennis and Ashley Jacobs are at each other’s throats on part two of the Southern Charm reunion.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the heated sit-down, host Andy Cohen asks Jacobs why she accused Dennis’ friends of being “enablers” on the show.

“I think as friends, they should help hold you accountable,” says Jacobs, who is dating Dennis’ ex Thomas Ravenel.

“Hold me accountable?” Dennis scoffs. “I’ve held myself very accountable in the last two years, and for you to discredit that by calling everyone enablers — my friends — is pathetic.”

“She’s taking random drug tests mandated by your boyfriend,” Cohen points out. (Dennis previously lost custody of her two children with Ravenel — Kensie, 4, and Saint, 2½ — and entered rehab in 2016 after she failed a drug test. She recently revealed she has since earned back 50/50 custody.)

Ashley Jacobs (left) and Kathryn Dennis Bravo

Jacobs asks how many drug tests Dennis has taken recently, and Dennis says she’s “lost count.” They start arguing back and forth — Jacobs says she’s only taken four, while Dennis thinks it’s around 15 — and Jacobs alleges that Dennis “barely” passed the last one.

“What was it, 5 o’clock you had to be there?” she says. “And you made it by 5:30?”

“Because I was working,” Dennis fires back. “And I made it.”

“You’re lucky you made it,” says Jacobs.

“Oh, are you threatening me now?” says Dennis. “This is so interesting.”

“No, I’m not. I’m saying you’re lucky because it would have counted as a fail if you didn’t make it,” says Jacobs. “If it’s for the sake of your children, I would have been there at 8 o’clock in the morning.”

“It’s none of your f—ing business to begin with,” says Dennis. “You really are so out of touch with the fact that you’re a complete a—hole.”

RELATED VIDEO: Southern Charm‘s Kathryn Dennis Says She’s ‘Completely Moved on From the Past’ & Describes Her Ideal Man

Ravenel, who was not present at the reunion, is currently under investigation by South Carolina police after allegations of sexual assault were brought against him by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for their kids.

Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015 and going on a first date.

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney. While he was not at the reunion, a source close to the network told PEOPLE that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from the reality show.

Part two of the Southern Charm reunion airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.