Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel Accuses Kathryn Dennis of Alleged Hit-and-Run amid Custody Battle

Kathryn Dennis‘ alleged hit-and-run was captured on camera — and now, the supposed footage has been released.

In new court documents filed in the County of Charleston, South Carolina, and obtained by The Blast, Dennis’ ex Thomas Ravenel made multiple accusations about the Southern Charm star, including referencing the October 2018 vehicle-related incident.

“Father is informed [and] believes that on or about October 29, 2018, Mother committed a hit and run,” the documents state.

“[Ravenel] is informed and believes that [Dennis’] failure to immediately inform the injured party as to the damage she inflicted on the party’s vehicle reflects a gross lack of character and integrity, causing Father concern as to Mother’s ability to be a moral example and role model for the minor children,” the documents state.

On Wednesday, The Blast released supposed footage of the alleged incident, which shows a woman — who appears to be Dennis, 26 — getting into her black Jeep. As she reverses the car in the parking lot, she backs into and swipes a black BMW SUV.

The woman then allegedly proceeds forward, re-angles her car, and reverses out of the parking lot. The video does not show the woman getting out of the vehicle and leaving a note on the victimized car, and it is unknown if she contacted the owner of the vehicle.

PEOPLE is out to Dennis’ attorney for comment.

The accusation from Ravenel, 56, was among numerous claims made by the father of two, who shares daughter Kensington Calhoun, 4, and son St. Julien Rembert, 3, with Dennis.

In the documents, Ravenel claimed the former couple’s children have “developmental and behavioral problems” as a result of their mother.

“The parties’ oldest child, K.C.R., has developmental and behavioral problems that have required intensive therapy. Father is informed and believes these problems are the result of [Dennis’] lack of bonding with K.C.R. during infancy. … The parties’ youngest child, S.J.R., has developmental and behavioral problems that have required intensive therapy. Father is informed and believes that these problems are the result of Mother’s drug and alcohol consumption while S.J.R. was in utero,” the documents state.

Though Dennis’ attorney had no comment, a source told PEOPLE the children are happy and healthy.

“A lot has been made about Saint’s development and behavioral problems, but the only issue Saint has are tubes in his ears,” the source said, explaining that his speech was delayed as a result. “His eustachian tubes weren’t draining, so he had his adenoids out and needed tubes in his ears — like lots of little kids his age who have that same problem.”

In a statement, Ravenel’s attorney told PEOPLE they “cannot comment as to the substantive matters of this litigation. However, in regards to the remarks that my client’s allegations are ‘defamatory,’ such allegations do not constitute defamation if they are, in fact, true. Such truth will reveal itself, properly, and in due time, before a court of law.”

Dennis previously lost custody of the kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she tested positive for marijuana. (Years earlier, Ravenel went to a 30-day rehab program himself; he served 10 months in federal prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2007 on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute less than 500 grams of cocaine.)

Thomas Ravenel, son St. Julien Rembert, and Kathryn Dennis Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

In 2016, Ravenel was awarded full custody, but Dennis has since earned back 50/50 custody. Explaining what it felt like to no longer be with her children all the time, Dennis told PEOPLE in May 2018, “when you don’t have your children with you and they’re at such fragile, young ages, it just feels like part of you is not there.”

“Your heart is walking around outside of you and you can’t see them or talk to them. It’s out of your control but these are two humans who you gave life to. It’s just so unnatural and I can’t describe it in any other way. It’s probably one of the hardest things you can go through in life in general. It’s hard spiritually, mentally, and physically; you can just become drained by the guilt and shame,” she continued.

In October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children, and on Nov. 6, Ravenel filed a counterclaim, vehemently denying all of Dennis’ allegations.

Meanwhile, Ravenel has separate legal issues. In September 2018, he was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree after a woman who worked as his children’s nanny accused him of sexual assault. A judge found probable cause for a trial, though a date has yet to be set.

Ravenel denied the allegations through his lawyer at the time, as well as a separate sexual assault accusation from a woman he met on Tinder in 2015.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s late attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement after the allegations. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Ravenel is not returning for the next season of Southern Charm.