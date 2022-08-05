'Southern Charm' : Kathryn Dennis Admits 'Something's Off' After Rekindling with Ex Chleb Ravenell

After Chleb had a long chat about the issues in their relationship with her nemesis Naomie Olindo, Kathryn told Austen Kroll: "I feel like it was super disrespectful, and I feel really hurt"

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Weekends Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022
Kathryn Dennis, Chleb Ravenell
Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty;

Kathryn Dennis is having doubts about her relationship — again.

The Southern Charm star, 30, admitted on Thursday's episode that "in my gut," something feels off in her relationship with Chleb Ravenell after the two rekindled their romance last week on the Bravo reality show.

"I mean, we're trying. In my gut, something's off," she told Austen Kroll over pedicures.

After Chleb shared a long heart-to-heart with her current foe Naomie Olindo at Olivia Flowers' party, Kathryn told Austen: "I feel like it was super disrespectful, and I feel really hurt."

"If Chleb was arguing with a guy, I wouldn't be talking with that guy for a long time at a party when we just got together," Kathryn added in a confessional. "I would be more aware of what was going on. I mean, loyalty, hello!"

Kathryn Dennis
Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell. Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

During a flashback from three days earlier, Kathryn told Chleb: "I'm just hurt by you because this was embarrassing, and that's on you. I don't really know how to move forward."

He later admitted in his own confessional interview: "I don't want to be in a relationship with someone I feel negatively toward."

Chleb also sought advice from his mother, who told him to make a pros and cons list about Kathryn. "If you can think about more things you dislike about a person than what you like about them," she noted, the relationship might not be worth saving.

Following the episode, Kathryn appeared alongside Olivia, 30, on Watch What Happens Live and called the motherly advice "smart."

"I love her," she said of Chleb's mom, who has often counseled her on the latest season of the show.

She also called out his "betrayal," called Naomie "irrelevant to me" and deemed Chleb getting advice from her nemesis "inappropriate and weird and [painful] — it was weird to watch."

When asked about her regrets in their relationship, Kathryn told WWHL host Andy Cohen: "I wish that I left him much earlier."

RELATED VIDEO: Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Reunites with Chleb Ravenell

After PEOPLE confirmed the relationship in 2020, the couple made things Instagram-official later that year. Last year, they revealed that they moved in together.

Kathryn told PEOPLE in February 2021 that she and Chleb were "building a life together."

"It's very much an adult relationship, he and I," she said, "and we've definitely become much more of adults over the last year. I'm just so excited that I really do feel like I have a partner."

Last month on Southern Charm, the couple attempted to mend their relationship after a fight but ultimately decided to break up. Kathryn accused him of being "emotionally unavailable" as Chleb countered, "You don't care about my feelings."

Kathryn told Chleb that if he was feeling emotionally overwhelmed, "maybe you should just not be in a relationship."

"I can't keep trying if I don't feel like you're trying," she continued. "I never pictured what the moment would be like when we really like went our separate ways, but I really think that's the best thing for you and for me."

They later revealed they had gotten back together at the same party where Chleb spoke to Naomie, 30. According to Kathryn, the rekindling happened because, "Basically, there's slim pickings in Charleston."

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

