Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis' Friends Accuse Her of Going 'MIA': 'I'm Living My Life'

Kathryn Dennis appears to be slipping back into old habits — and her friends aren’t having it.

On this week’s episode of Southern Charm, Dennis worries her friends after she fails to answer their phone calls or text messages days before they are supposed to go on a trip together.

“I’ve been trying to get in touch with Kathryn for like two days and she’s not responding,” Danni Baird says while on the phone with Naomi Olindo.

The girls immediately start getting flashbacks to when Dennis disappeared for several days after going off her anti-depressant medication.

“I just would never do that,” says Baird. “I just can’t comprehend it. Like, just not respond to anybody. I talked to her about this last year.”

Image zoom Danni Baird and Kathryn Dennis

RELATED: Southern Charm’s Danni and Madison Spar over Screenshots of Her Allegedly Betraying Austen

While Dennis does resurface just in time to go on the trip — she says she was in New York City for a charity event before making an impromptu trip to Florida to visit her new boyfriend — her friends aren’t letting her off the hook.

“She has no accountability for anything,” says Baird.

“It’s just not normal behavior and she gets a pass every time,” adds Olindo. “At what point is it, you just don’t give a s— about your friends sometimes? There is a line between that, friendship is a two-way street.”

The two decide to bring up the issue at dinner, which naturally, doesn’t go over well with Dennis.

After asking Dennis why she went “MIA,” Baird accuses her of “self-sabotaging.”

“I’m not self-sabotaging, and I worked really hard to get here, and I don’t like feeling attacked,” replies Dennis.

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis Tommy Garcia/Bravo

“I’m worried,” says Baird. “You’ve changed in the last month. I feel like your personality has been a little testy and the only thing I can equate it to is that you’re seeing this guy. I know your pattern of behavior, and I know when you start to avoid, avoid, avoid.”

RELATED: Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis Was Drawn to Thomas Ravenel Because He Was a ‘Stable, Older Guy’

But Dennis isn’t giving in.

“I’m not avoiding anything, I’m just living my f—— life,” she insists.

Dennis says she’s spent the last year trying to “restructure” her life after living in turmoil during her relationship with ex Thomas Ravenel.

“I’m working to get my s— together, y’all,” she says. “I’m trying my best to get to a point where I can handle all the s— going on.”