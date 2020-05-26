Jennifer Snowden announced the happy news on Instagram over the weekend

Southern Charm Alum Jennifer Snowden Is Engaged to Boyfriend Lee: 'We're Getting Married!'

Southern Charm alum Jennifer Snowden is getting married!

Over the weekend, Snowden, 38, revealed that her longtime boyfriend Lee, with whom she shares son James Ascher, had proposed.

"WE'RE GETTING MARRIED!!!" Snowden captioned a series of photos on Instagram that show Lee getting down on one knee at what appears to be an art store in Sullivans Island, South Carolina.

Snowden is seen smiling widely down at Lee as he placed the ring on her finger.

Making the moment all the more special, the couple later posed in front of a sweet drawing that shows a man proposing to a woman.

Snowden later shared a photo of the ring, showing off the sparkler in a smiling selfie.

"Here's my ring coupled with my bands that's stuck on my finger! PS: I am no hand model so plz excuse my ugly looking fingers," Snowden wrote.

The proposal comes after Snowden celebrated Lee's 47th birthday earlier this month.

The Bravo star shared a sweet photo of Lee holding their son James, who was born in 2016, while smiling in front of his birthday cake.

"Happy Birthday to Daddy Gorilla (Ascher's name for his dad because 'he's big & hairy'). Hope y'all have a great weekend! xoxo," Snowden captioned the post.

Snowden and Lee also celebrated Lee's special day by spending a night at The Restoration in Charleston with "a lot of booze."

"Omg y'all — we just checked into our hotel for the night to celebrate Lee's bday & look what my mom left in the room. I emphasize, we'll be here 1 night. Anyone want to come by? We have a LOT of booze... Happy bday Lee!" Snowden captioned an Instagram of their room for the evening.

Snowden appeared on 3 seasons of Southern Charm.

After leaving the show, Snowden founded her clothing store James Ascher in 2017 — named after her son, who was diagnosed with a brain encephalocele.