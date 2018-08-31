Southern Charm's J.D. Madison Accused of Sexual Assault

Another Southern Charm star has been accused of sexual assault.

PEOPLE can confirm that an incident report was filed on Aug. 25 with the Mount Pleasant Police Department against South Carolina businessman John David “J.D.” Madison — a close friend of Thomas Ravenel‘s who has long appeared as a guest on the hit Bravo show.

According to papers obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by FITSNews’ Amy Feinstein, allegations of rape, sexual assault and involuntary drugging have been made against Madison by a South Carolina female, whose name was redacted by authorities.

She told police that on the evening of Aug. 21, 2017, she, Madison, his male friend, and another female friend gathered at her house for a drink before heading out to a local bar. While there, she claims Madison intentionally broke a glass — and as she cleaned it up, he “slipped a drug” in her already-poured drink on the counter.

The victim alleges that after finishing the drink, she was in and out of consciousness. She says she remembers going to the bar, but “not feeling right” while there. “This is when she stated that she felt like she might have been drugged,” the police report states.

Later, in the early hours of Aug. 22, the victim woke up in the guest bedroom of her home where Madison was “forcibly raping and sodomizing her,” she alleges.

Whitney Sudler-Smith, John David "J.D." Madison, and Thomas Ravenel Paul Cheney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Feinstein, who talked to the victim, wrote that the victim claimed the alleged attack only stopped when Madison received a phone call from his wife, Elizabeth.

The FITSNews reporter also identified the male with Madison and the alleged victim as Jay Schwartz, a local chiropractor. Schwartz was arrested on drug possession charges that same night, according to public records. FITSNews reports the female friend with Madison, Schwartz and the victim was transported to a local hospital that night for unknown reasons.

Mount Pleasant police tell PEOPLE they are are investigating these allegations. Reps for Bravo and Madison did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Thomas Ravenel Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The allegations against Madison come three months after allegations of sexual assault were brought against Ravenel by “Nanny Dawn” — who was featured on the show caring for Ravenel’s two children with ex Kathryn Dennis. Ravenel is currently under investigation by South Carolina police.

RELATED VIDEO: Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel Accused of Sexual Assault, Allegedly Paid Accuser $200,000

Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015.

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney. While he was not present at the season 5 reunion, a source close to the network previously told PEOPLE that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from the reality show. Earlier this month, he announced in a since-deleted tweet that he’d quit the series.

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” he wrote. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Meanwhile, its unclear whether Madison will be appearing on the show again.

Last season, the father of four’s relationship with his wife Elizabeth was a hot topic as the two hit a bump in their marriage and separated. Southern Charm cast member Naomie Olindo had a memorable clash with Madison at one heated dinner, alleging that he was inappropriate with other women and mistreated Elizabeth.

Time apart seems to have fixed some of their problems, with the couple posing for photos together days ago on her Instagram account.

“With time apart, it allowed us to heal and to grow as human beings,” she told Bravo’s Daily Dish in April. “We are better people now than we were then. J.D. is, and always has been an amazing father. His dedication to them through all of this has been amazing. I see him clearer now for who he is and I know him better than anybody on this earth. I have seen him go through so much and he just keeps on fighting. He works hard to provide for our family, and to be the best dad in the world. He is still a royal pain in the ass at times, and such an extremist, but he has warmed my heart again, and I am taking things slow.”