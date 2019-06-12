Southern Charm: The Official Guide to Who's Hooked Up with Whom

The original bad girl of Southern Charm had her fair share of hookups before becoming a mom of two. The fiery redhead burst onto the scene as Charleston’s “it” girl, whom everyone had their eyes on.

Fans were thrown into Dennis’ and Thomas Ravenel’s drama-fueled relationship during season 1. When Dennis found out she was pregnant with their first child, she moved in with Ravenel. Shortly after the birth of their daughter Kensie, the couple broke up acrimoniously but reunited in 2015, just long enough to conceive their son, whom they call Saint. The pair are now locked in a nasty custody dispute.

But while Ravenel may her most memorable relationship on the show, he’s not the only castmate Dennis has been with.

Dennis and Shep Rose have hooked up several times over the years. The costars first hooked up back in season 1, when she was pursuing Ravenel and Craig Conover was pining after her, too.

Last year, Rose said he and Dennis have hooked up “six or seven times.”

And just this season, Dennis also admitted to sleeping with Whitney Sudler-Smith again. They first hooked up in season 1, though they both lied to Ravenel about the fling — and feuded for years later.