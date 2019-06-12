Southern Charm: The Official Guide to Who's Hooked Up with Whom

Kathryn Dennis
The original bad girl of Southern Charm had her fair share of hookups before becoming a mom of two. The fiery redhead burst onto the scene as Charleston’s “it” girl, whom everyone had their eyes on.
Fans were thrown into Dennis’ and Thomas Ravenel’s drama-fueled relationship during season 1. When Dennis found out she was pregnant with their first child, she moved in with Ravenel. Shortly after the birth of their daughter Kensie, the couple broke up acrimoniously but reunited in 2015, just long enough to conceive their son, whom they call Saint. The pair are now locked in a nasty custody dispute.
But while Ravenel may her most memorable relationship on the show, he’s not the only castmate Dennis has been with.
Dennis and Shep Rose have hooked up several times over the years. The costars first hooked up back in season 1, when she was pursuing Ravenel and Craig Conover was pining after her, too.
Last year, Rose said he and Dennis have hooked up “six or seven times.”
And just this season, Dennis also admitted to sleeping with Whitney Sudler-Smith again. They first hooked up in season 1, though they both lied to Ravenel about the fling — and feuded for years later.
Thomas Ravenel
While Ravenel’s relationship with Dennis took up the majority of his time on the show, he still managed to explore a few other romances.
In season 1, Ravenel breifly attempted to court Danni Baird — though she denied him a kiss at the end of their date.
Once his relationship with Dennis had officially come to a close, Ravenel began dating Ashley Jacobs. The California native made waves on the show last season when she referred to Dennis as “nothing but an egg donor” and repeatedly called her a bad mom.
Ravenel’s time on the show ended last year after he was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel has denied all the allegations.
Shep Rose
The playboy of Southern Charm has a laundry list of castmate hookups.
Along with his on-and-off again fling with Dennis, Rose also had a short-lived flirtation with Chelsea Meissner. The two seemed like they could really be something together — until castmate Austen Kroll swooped in. Shep didn’t take the rejection well and even tried to make a drunken move on Meissner, driving a temporary wedge in his friendship with Kroll.
Although he’s been open about fearing lifelong bachelorhood, he did make a solid attempt to find love on his spinoff reality dating show, RelationShep, which premiered in December 2017.
Oh, he also dated Danni Baird before Southern Charm began!
Craig Conover
After failing to catch Dennis’ eye in season 1, Conover remained single for a while.
He eventually started dating Naomie Olindo, and the two were together for three years before calling it quits in 2017.
The pair first met when they were both students at the College of Charleston (he was a senior, and she was a freshman at the time). After they both graduated, they reconnected at Charleston Fashion Week and began dating.
Season 3 ended with Conover admitting how he had never finished law school after lying about sending in an incomplete application for the bar exam. Olindo was by her boyfriend’s side as she supported him through his studies, and he completed school and passed the bar in April 2017.
During season 4, Conover and Olindo’s rocky relationship was very much a storyline after they moved in together and contemplated getting married. But the couple hit “rock bottom” and even tried couple’s therapy before deciding to go their separate ways.
Cameran Eubanks
Eubanks joined the show are a married woman to anesthesiologist Jason Wimberly.
Though Wimberly does not appear on the show, fans watched as Eubanks became a new mom to their first child together, a baby girl named Palmer.
Eubanks, who was long on the fence about having a child, told PEOPLE in 2019 that despite the difficult parts of parenting, it’s worth the “love you cannot describe” when a child enters your life.
However, the star has said she doesn’t have plans for any more kids.
“I can either give [Palmer] a sibling or I can give her a sane mother,” said Eubanks. “And I think giving her a happy, healthy, mentally sane mother is way more important than a brother or sister that she’s probably gonna fight with anyway.”
Austen Kroll
Kroll quickly won Chelsea Meissner over, and the two dated for a couple months before things eventually fizzled out.
He made a few solid attempts to move on (even briefly dating one of Meissner’s friends) but seemed to struggle to get over his ex — that is, until he met his current girlfriend, Madison LeCroy.
The season 6 premiere kicked off with LeCroy accusing Kroll of having a threesome. The star denied the accusation, but LeCroy still believes he cheated. In a now-viral video released last year, Kroll and LeCroy are seen having an explosive argument after she finds Kroll in his underwear with two other women in his home.
Although Kroll still maintains his innocence, LeCroy cheated on him in retaliation, calling his infidelity a “hall pass.” While the drama is only getting started on screen, the pair seem to still be together in real life.
Naomie Olindo
Although she was first introduced as Conover’s girlfriend, Olindo has become a star in her own right. Now, she’s with Charleston-based physician Metul Shah, who’s appeared a few times so far this season.
Chelsea Meissner
After failing to find love with Rose or Kroll, Southern Charm‘s resident “cool girl” has found happiness with her new boyfriend, sailor Nick Dana.
Despite her father showing some concern over their long-distance relationship during season 6, Meissner has said the time apart has actually allowed her the independence she craves.
Whitney Sudler-Smith
The reoccuring castmate and producer has managed to keep his love life largely out of the show’s storyline — well, excpet for one hookup, that is.
Sudler-Smith admitted to sleeping with Dennis before she started dating Ravenel, which caused a lot of friction between the three castmates. And to everyone’s surprise, the two hooked up again before the start of season 6.