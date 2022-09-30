'Southern Charm' 's Craig Conover Kicks Leva Bonaparte Out of His Party: 'You're Acting Like a Child'

'Tis the season for one more blowout on Southern Charm.

Craig Conover hosted a Winter Wonderland gala to celebrate his Sewing Down South store in Thursday's season 8 finale. He'd uninvited ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo, but then extended an olive branch at the insistence of his current girlfriend, Summer House's Paige DeSorbo.

"I'm sorry," Craig said over the phone to Naomie. "The way, you know, I said those things, I should never elevate or raise my voice to anyone, let alone you. I just wanted to let you know you're more than welcome to come."

Naomie — who'd been drinking chambongs (bongs of champagne) with Madison LeCroy and Patricia Altschul when she received Craig's call — remained unconvinced. "I feel like this is sort of a conversation we've had before and then you do it again," Naomie told Craig. "So I just feel like I don't want to put myself in that situation anymore."

SHEP'S COMPLICATED PROPOSAL

After telling Austen Kroll and Olivia Flowers that he hoped girlfriend Taylor Ann Green would quit her job to travel the world with him, Shep Rose floated the possibility by Taylor.

"I want to go places and have adventures, and what better way to do it than with you?" Shep said to Taylor. "This is going to sound crazy but I've just been thinking about it. I love us together, I really do. So I want you to quit your job. We take $30,000 of my money and we do a joint account me and you, and we travel the world. We go until we run out and then we come home."

Taylor didn't know what to make of the offer. "That's a lot," she said. "I'm taking it in right now. I don't want to look like I'm traveling on your dime."

Shep understood, but believed, "We could benefit from an adventure."

Taylor expressed concern in an on-camera interview. "If he's wanting me to uproot my life and putting all my eggs in one basket, it gives me nothing to lean on expect for him," she said. "I don't know how to feel."

So Taylor sat on the big decision.

CRAIG'S CHRISTMAS PARTY

Taylor told Shep's cousin Marcie Hobbs at the gala about her worries over gallivanting the globe with Shep.

"As much as I would love to up and leave my job, I've got a house here, a mortgage I've got to pay," Taylor said.

In the end, Naomie decided to come to Craig's gala because "it's something about the principle of not allowing him to force me out of a friend group that we are both in," she told the cameras.

But after the way things ended at the final dinner on St. Simons Island, Venita Aspen accused Naomie of ignoring her at the holiday party.

"You are someone that I care about so cut the s---," Venita said to Naomie.

Naomie no longer held their friendship in high regard, though. "We've known each other a long time, but I realize like there's just not a deep friendship there," she told Venita.

Naomie continued to accuse Venita of doing "nothing" when "I was in a very uncomfortable position" and wanted to end the conversation.

"You're going to walk away because you don't want to hear what I have to say," Venita said.

When it came time to sit down for dinner, chaos ensued because Craig insisted on not having a seating chart. But that left Naomie and Leva Bonaparte sitting at a separate table from the rest of the group.

"This just feels like tit for tat, like I'll invite you to my party but you can't sit with us," Naomie said in an on-camera interview. "It just feels fishy."

Shep said a blessing before everyone started eating and Craig gave a speech.

"This is like the dinner from hell," Leva said.

Leva proceeded to talk to Craig's business partner Amanda and told her "Craig is out of line."

When Craig caught wind of Leva chatting with Amanda, he intervened.

"Amanda, you don't have to talk to her, she's acting like a child," Craig said. "Leva, you can actually leave if you want. You're acting like a child. You're making this all about you and this is actually about me and my business."

"You're so rude," Leva responded. "Somebody didn't teach you how to speak to people."

Craig continued asking Leva to leave.

"I was literally talking to three people," she said. "I also have a business on the same street as these people, the people who actually run your business — not you, you clown."

Paige didn't like what she heard. "That was so rude," the Giggly Squad podcast co-host said.

Leva continued to call Craig "a loser" before eventually walking out.

Madison — who earlier in the night said Leva's dressed like a "slutty hoe" — found herself living for the drama. "That was awesome," she said. "F--- yeah! Love that. Time to go, it had been time to go."

"You're such a bitch," Olivia said to Madison.

The night got back on track after Leva departed, with Olivia cozying up to Austen and Whitney Sudler-Smith putting his spin on "Silent Night."

Shep's Christmas wish ended up coming true, too. Three months later, he and Taylor embarked on their world travels after she quit her job. But once they returned, the couple called it quits.

