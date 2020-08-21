Southern Charm Episodes Temporarily Pulled as Bravo Reviews for Racially Insensitive Content

A handful of Southern Charm episodes were temporarily pulled from streaming services as Bravo reviewed them for potentially offensive content.

On Thursday, Variety reported that at least four episodes had temporarily vanished from the channel's on-demand service while Bravo reviewed them for including content potentially considered racially insensitive or offensive.

Three of the episodes have since been restored to watch, as another (season 3, episode 1) is being edited to take out a scene in which star Kathryn Dennis shows K. Cooper Ray a tour of her family’s plantation.

According to the outlet, the other episodes were episode 2 from season 1, and episodes 1 and 8 from season 4. Southern Charm, which is set in Charleston, South Carolina, premiered in 2013 and concluded its sixth season in August 2019.

Explaining the review process to Variety, a Bravo rep said many of the channel's shows are being re-examined as recent Black Lives Matter protests and outcries against systemic racism decontextualize past content.

A spokesperson for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Several Southern Charm cast members have recently announced their departures from the show. Cameran Eubanks, Naomie Olindo, Chelsea Meissner and Eliza Limehouse each announced earlier this year that they will not return for season 7.

In May, Dennis, 29, spoke out about some of the cast exits, posting a lengthy message on her Instagram Story at the time, in what appears to be a response to reports claiming she started a rumor about Eubanks' husband and recent accusations of racism.

"I've been quiet since all this started and told not to post anything but I can't stand it anymore," she wrote. "Y'all have to know that this whole thing has been blown out of context. I'm freakin heartbroken and SO depressed because the way I'm being portrayed is totally not true!!!"