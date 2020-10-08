Southern Charm's Eliza Limehouse Marries Mark 'Struthers' McBride, Jr.: 'Best Day of My Life'

"The day was perfect. I've never felt so calm and at peace," the former Southern Charm star tells PEOPLE

Eliza Limehouse is married!

The former Southern Charm star said "I do" to fiancé Mark “Struthers” McBride, Jr. during an ultra-private ceremony at her grandparents' estate in South Carolina, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

"The day was perfect," Limehouse tells PEOPLE. "I've never felt so calm and at peace."

After getting engaged in February, the couple began discussing the idea of having a small and private ceremony leading into an elegant party in order to avoid the stress of the more formal wedding rituals — and when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the decision became clear.

"It felt like fate," she says. "It was just me and Struthers. We didn't invite any family — we wanted the day to be completely about us and our love for each other. It was so incredible."

Limehouse, 24, walked down the aisle in an Emily Kotarski wedding gown, which featured long sleeves with lace. For her accessories, the fine jewelry designer wore her own collection. And she carried a bouquet of Vero-Designs flowers, with a photo of her late horse tucked inside.

McBride wore a classic black tuxedo.

"Struthers was so emotional, I'd never seen him like that before," Limehouse says. "He just started sobbing when it came time to read our vows. It was really cute and such a special moment."

She joked that her grandparents were able to watch the ceremony "through the window."

After exchanging vows, the couple went to their cousin's farm, Hyde Park Polo Club, where they ate a custom ABCD Ashley Brown Cake and celebrated their union.

"I guess we did have a few guests," she says, laughing. "I've always known that I wanted my horses to be involved in my wedding, so after the ceremony we took photos with them. The horses were so cute and they knew it was a special day and they behaved perfectly."

And while the couple still plans to have a big party to celebrate their marriage once the coronavirus pandemic ends, Limehouse says she got the wedding of her dreams.