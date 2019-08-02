Southern Charm: Danni Baird Slams Madison LeCroy's 'Calculated' Claim She Got Chlamydia from Shep

Southern Charm‘s Danni Baird is speaking out against Madison LeCroy for spreading the “hurtful” rumor that she contracted chlamydia from Shep Rose.

During Wednesday’s Southern Charm episode, LeCroy claimed she had heard Rose gave Baird chlamydia. Baird blasted LeCroy in a new interview for spreading the “untrue” allegation.

“What Madison said was very hurtful and untrue, and I feel as though it was clearly calculated, both directed at Shep and to me,” Baird told The Daily Dish in an interview ahead of the episode’s airing.

The salacious rumor — which LeCroy’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Austen Kroll later admitted he told her — came out during a heated argument between LeCroy and Rose during a group trip to Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Rose has long clashed with LeCroy, calling the hairstylist and makeup artist white trash to Kroll earlier in the season. Though he later apologized, LeCroy had her own issues with Rose, feeling as though he and castmate Craig Conover were coming in between her relationship with the beer-maker. That’s how her disagreement with Rose on Wednesday’s episode began. As both waited for their transportation to leave the long weekend, Rose and LeCroy began verbally sparring. Eventually, LeCroy dropped the allegation.

“I don’t think that Austen is innocent in the matter. They had both, unbeknownst to me, had been harboring some underlying resentment toward me particularly,” Baird told The Daily Dish.

On the episode, LeCroy told Rose, “You don’t f—— scare me. You’re a bully … You want to know facts? I heard you gave her chlamydia. That’s what I heard,” gesturing at Baird who was sitting nearby. “That’s a fact … Ask Austen.”

Rose immediately shot down her claim, and Baird also denied it at the time.

Baird said she believes LeCroy made the statement out of revenge. Earlier in the season, LeCroy found herself in a heated Instagram battle with Baird after she was accused of attempting to cheat on Kroll with Baird’s boyfriend at the time. Baird let it slip that LeCroy allegedly had a friend reach out to her boyfriend.

“I think she had harbored that, and I had no idea,” Baird told The Daily Dish.

Reflecting on the scene, Baird told the website, “You can’t put something like that out there, especially if you’re addressing it as being a fact, if you have no idea if it’s a fact or not.”

She explained that “Shep and I dated almost a decade ago, and we, or at least I, did not even know Madison and Austen back then. So what she said is completely untrue and unfair. It was hurtful. She was trying to target Shep, but I know good and well she threw me in there for a reason, subconsciously or not. And it’s just been really hard for me to comprehend how you can do that to somebody else. It’s not my nature.”

Baird said the allegation is “hurtful. It makes me sad, I’m not gonna lie, it makes me sad that it is gonna be out there.”

“It makes me sad that I was capable of provoking someone to that level of anger, without even knowing they were upset with me. And it doesn’t just affect me; it affects other people that I’ve been involved with in my life. And I think that is the part that hurts the most,” she continued. “Having to know that family members and past relationships, people in future relationships, they’re going to hear this, you know, it’s kind of hard to explain crazy. I’m a very rational person, and I know this is something I’m gonna have to be addressing, and it’s very unfair to me. I just feel very betrayed by it all, and I think this is the first time I’ve ever really felt truly betrayed.”

She also further denied having the STD, stating, “I can stand here and say that I do not have chlamydia, I never have. But, I mean, I had to frickin’ Google it and couldn’t figure out how to spell it when all this happened. I’m sure as heck well-educated on the subject now, and ‘news flash’ for everyone out there … it’s apparently pretty common nowadays. Lesson learned here, folks? Just practice safe sex.”

Since the most recent season of Southern Charm ended, Baird said she hasn’t seen much of Kroll or LeCroy — and admitted it will be difficult when they all do come face-to-face again.

“It’s gonna be hard for me to even look at either of them,” said Baird. “I’m still very betrayed. I am very hurt. I feel as though I’ve seen their true colors, and no thanks. Honestly, there’s nothing really an apology could do. Believe it or not, Austen has never apologized to me for his role in this. He has never even addressed it with me. Madison did apologize right after, but I was too upset at the time to even hear it. I mean, they could apologize, but honestly the best thing they could do is literally just change how they treat people.”

She admitted that when she does “see [Austen and Madison], I mean, all of these emotions just come, and it’s not even anger; I just get emotional. Like, how could you do this to me type of thing.”

Despite the hurtful drama, Baird says she’s “trying to do the best I can with the outcome of all of this by taking the high road.”

Added Baird: “It’s a learning experience, I suppose. But I just have to keep reminding myself that it’s not about me, it’s about them. And it says a lot more about them than it does about me.”

