Southern Charm: Danni Baird Calls Kathryn Dennis 'Fake' After Vacation Blowup: 'You're a Joke'

Kathryn Dennis doesn't seem interested in repairing her friendship with Danni Baird

By Jodi Guglielmi
June 12, 2019 10:00 AM

Tensions are at an all-time high between Kathryn Dennis and her longtime friend Danni Baird.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of Southern Charm, their friendship is on the rocks after the confrontation over Dennis’ whereabouts last week.

“I haven’t really talked to her since,” Baird tells castmate Chelsea Meissner. “I totally understand, I get it. I freakin’ reamed her.”

But just as the two women start talking, Dennis walks around the corner and catches a moment of the conversation — and she’s not happy.

“There was nothing bad said at all,” Meissner tries to tell Dennis. “It was nothing but good things. I don’t know why you would be upset.”

Danni Baird and Kathryn Dennis
Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

RELATED: Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis’ Friends Accuse Her of Going ‘MIA’: ‘I’m Living My Life’

“No, I’m fine,” Dennis says, trying to dismiss her.

As Baird continues to try and get Dennis’ attention, it becomes clear the mom of two is not interested in trying to patch things up.

“I’m not even going here,” says Dennis when Baird asks her to chat. “No, I’m good.”

“Kathryn, if you can’t have a mature conversation with us, then don’t sit here and be fake as s—,” says Baird.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover is Team Kathryn After the Spat About Her New Car

When Shep Rose interjects to try and figure out what is going on, things escalate even more.

“I’ve actually been a really good friend to her,” says Baird.

RELATED: Southern Charm Cast: Where are They Now?

“I’ve been a great f—— friend to you too, so f— off right now. I’m not even talking,” Dennis shoots back.

Clearly upset, Baird storms out of the room.

“Kathryn, you’re a joke right now,” says Baird.

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.