Southern Charm: Danni Baird Calls Kathryn Dennis 'Fake' After Vacation Blowup: 'You're a Joke'

Tensions are at an all-time high between Kathryn Dennis and her longtime friend Danni Baird.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of Southern Charm, their friendship is on the rocks after the confrontation over Dennis’ whereabouts last week.

“I haven’t really talked to her since,” Baird tells castmate Chelsea Meissner. “I totally understand, I get it. I freakin’ reamed her.”

But just as the two women start talking, Dennis walks around the corner and catches a moment of the conversation — and she’s not happy.

“There was nothing bad said at all,” Meissner tries to tell Dennis. “It was nothing but good things. I don’t know why you would be upset.”

“No, I’m fine,” Dennis says, trying to dismiss her.

As Baird continues to try and get Dennis’ attention, it becomes clear the mom of two is not interested in trying to patch things up.

“I’m not even going here,” says Dennis when Baird asks her to chat. “No, I’m good.”

“Kathryn, if you can’t have a mature conversation with us, then don’t sit here and be fake as s—,” says Baird.

When Shep Rose interjects to try and figure out what is going on, things escalate even more.

“I’ve actually been a really good friend to her,” says Baird.

“I’ve been a great f—— friend to you too, so f— off right now. I’m not even talking,” Dennis shoots back.

Clearly upset, Baird storms out of the room.

“Kathryn, you’re a joke right now,” says Baird.