Southern Charm's Craig Conover Will Share His 'Unedited' Life in Upcoming Book, Pillow Talk

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

PILLOW TALK: What's Wrong with My Sewing? will explore lessons the Bravo star learned that helped him reclaim the direction of his life

Craig Conover: reality star, pillow-maker and now, author.

The Southern Charm star, 32, is writing a book about overcoming his insecurities, his passion for sewing and how he embraced his unconventional journey, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish PILLOW TALK: What's Wrong with My Sewing? on March 29, 2022.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The book follows Conover from his Delaware upbringing and early love for sewing to his days starring in one of Bravo's hit reality TV shows and launching his successful business, Sewing Down South.

The book will also explore different lessons he learned along the way that helped him reclaim the direction of his life, including how he overcame bullying he experienced as a kid and his battle with destructive temptations.

"I'm sew excited to peel back the curtain and bring you all into my life unedited," Conover says. "The process of writing this book has been therapeutic for me and it is the first time I've ever opened up about the insecurities from being bullied as a kid, and even into adulthood. My journey has been a long winding road and I can't wait to unpack it with you chapter by chapter."

He's also letting his fans help pick the cover art for the book via a poll on his Instagram.

"This journey wouldn't be complete without having the readers help. Head over to my Instagram account @CaConover to help me pick out the final book cover for PILLOW TALK," he says.

Craig Conover pillows Credit: Sewing Down South

Conover started Sewing Down South in April 2019, and has since expanded the pillow-based brand to include nursery items, hats, tees and face masks. Last summer, he launched an exclusive line with the Home Shopping Network, and he also recently opened up a flagship store in Charleston, South Carolina.

During his time on Southern Charm, Conover's sewing habits have regularly been the subject of his castmates' ridicule — but that never stopped him from pursuing his passion.

"Everyone thought I was so absurd [to sew], and I was like, 'Well, I like doing it.' It's okay to do what you love and not follow societal norms just because someone said something was weird or wasn't normal," Conover previously told PEOPLE. "You only live once, just do whatever you like."

And Conover isn't the first Southern Charm star to add "author" to his resume: Shep Rose and Cameran Eubanks have both released memoirs of their own.