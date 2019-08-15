Craig Conover is coming clean.

On the upcoming two-part Southern Charm reunion, Conover’s alleged addiction to Adderall will be discussed — and he won’t be shying away from being “honest” about his past.

Speaking with PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check on Thursday, Conover admitted that going into the reunion, he thought his interaction with ex Naomie Olindo would have been the hardest part of the taping.

RELATED: Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover Says He and Ex Naomie Olindo ‘Are Friends’ Again

“I thought it might be awkward between Naomi and I … and fortunately it was really good. We were kind of a team and support each other and both said some really nice things to each other,” Conover explained.

But seeing his former girlfriend wasn’t the most difficult aspect of the reunion — instead, a more personal topic had him on the hot seat.

“I actually choose to be honest about something that I wasn’t sure if I was going to be honest about, which is just kind of something that I took in law school and was prescribed to and everything,” explained Conover. “And then should have stopped taking it after law school.”

Image zoom Craig Conover Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

He continued: “Andy [Cohen] was asking me why I was so much healthier in The Bahamas and I stopped in The Bahamas. And now, I’ve stopped again and just this ADD medicine or whatever and I talk about that on the reunion.”

Conover said of his decision to be open on the reunion: “That was kind of a moment where I was like, ‘You know what, I’ve been honest the past few years and been completely transparent and I kind of just went with it. So once that was over, I got to kind of sit back and have fun and laugh at everyone else.”

RELATED: Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover Says He Battled Depression After Breakup with Naomie Olindo

In the recently-released season 6 reunion trailer, Conover’s alleged battle with drugs is addressed by the cast.

“Craig, you’re just a crackhead, man,” Austen Kroll says in the trailer, shared by Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

Host Andy Cohen then directly asks star Cameran Eubanks, “Cameran, do you think he’s addicted to Adderall?” as the cast remains silent.

Part one of Southern Charm‘s season 6 reunion airs Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.