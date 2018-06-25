Does Southern Charm's Craig Conover Have a New Girlfriend After Splitting from Naomie Olindo?

Is Craig Conover off the market?

The Southern Charm star split from his girlfriend Naomie Olindo last fall after nearly three years together — and if his recent Instagram posts are any indication, it looks like he might have a new woman in his life.

Last week, Conover posted a slideshow of photos from the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. In addition to his costars Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, he was joined by a woman named Larisa Lara.

Conover and Lara went on to enjoy what appeared to be a couple’s trip to Shelter Island, New York.

“Had an awesome time on Shelter Island and couldn’t have stayed at better spot,” Conover captioned a romantic slideshow of photos of the two. “Thanks so much to @shelterislandhouse for hosting us and can’t wait to dine at their restaurant again.”

Conover, 29, recently opened up to PEOPLE about his split from Olindo, 25, explaining that it was “necessary for us to break up.”

“We would have never, ever been happy,” he said. “She had a lot of growing up to do and finding herself, and so did I.”

That being said, he admitted parting ways was “bizarre.”

“I mean, we had three years together,” he said. “We thought we were going to get married — we had a long, long history.”

Could they ever get back together?

“I think there’s unfortunately just too much resentment and bad blood between us for that to happen anytime soon,” he said. “It would definitely be like, a second marriage. Maybe both of us after our first divorces would end up together.”

Conover also didn’t mince words when it came to Olindo’s new boyfriend, Charleston-based anesthesiologist Metul Shah.

“It’s funny, because he’s who she thinks she’s supposed to be with, with this rigid structure and stuff,” he said. “So it’ll be interesting [to see] how that life is different than the life she had with me, where you could just go to Thailand for like, 30 days — which you can’t do if you have a real job.”

But if you ask Olindo, she’s happier than ever. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last week, she opened up about how the new relationship compares to hers with Conover.

“It’s different because I learned from my relationship with Craig, especially watching it back on the show,” she said. “There’s so much that now I’m very aware of, so I don’t do it. It’s really the best kind of therapy, to watch yourself and to hate what you see. Like, why am I mean? So it’s totally different. It’s the most healthy, fun relationship I’ve ever been in by far.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.