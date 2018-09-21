Southern Charm's Craig Conover Brings Supplies to Hurricane Florence Victims

Craig Conover is lending a helping hand.

On Thursday, the Southern Charm star, who lives in Charleston, South Carolina, loaded up his car with supplies and drove up to North Carolina to aid Hurricane Florence victims.

“About a half hour outside of Wilmington, loaded up to the brim — yes, that is a case of beer that I got for the first responders and all the volunteers,” he said on his Instagram story. “But everything else is for all of the victims, we’ll be putting together care packages for people to pick up at [a local church].”

“As soon as I get to the church, I’ll give everyone the address, where you can come pick up some supplies,” he continued. “Hope to see anyone that needs it and if you need us to deliver it, hopefully we can get to you.”

Conover, 29, has partnered with Triton Relief Group, a rescue, relief and charitable organization. In a series of videos on Friday, the Bravo star filmed the devastation from a boat as they navigated through flooded neighborhoods, asking fans to help.

“#searching #prayforthisplace #donatedonatedonate #theyneedeverything,” he wrote.

Later, Conover updated fans, saying the mission “went well.”

“All the families are safe in this area,” he said. “We delivered some food, helped the puppy dogs out and some kittens.”

“We just met up with the Sheriff’s Department. They’re about to run us up to Burgaw County where stuff’s really bad, no one’s been able to reach them,” he continued. “I don’t know how much I’ll be able to check in, but I’ll let you know.”

According to CBS News, officials have now attributed at least 42 deaths to Hurricane Florence. There were 31 deaths in North Carolina, nine in South Carolina and two in Virginia, with over half of those killed in vehicles.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper reportedly said the damage in his state will add up to billions of dollars, but with the effects on the storm ongoing, there was no way to make a more accurate estimate.

“The flooding is like nothing we have ever seen,” Cooper said. “People in hard hit communities do want to go back, but many are still having to wait.”