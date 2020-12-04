Southern Charm's Craig Conover Confirms He's Dating Natalie Hegnauer: She's 'Super Supportive'

"We've been together a while now, it's been fun," the Bravo star said of his girlfriend

Craig Conover is a taken man.

On Thursday's episode of Southern Charm, viewers briefly met Conover's new girlfriend, Natalie Hegnauer. Ahead of the episode, he spoke with costar Leva Bonaparte in an Instagram Live session about revealing his new romance on the show.

"Natalie is super supportive, but obviously the show is sort of my thing and she wanted to be as supportive as possible. But it's not for everyone," Conover, 31, said. "It was super nice to film a little bit with me because I obviously wanted to share her with everyone. ... We've been together a while now, it's been fun."

Reality Blub previously reported Conover and Hegnauer were in a relationship.

Last month, Conover teased during a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance that he was off the market and had been seeing someone new.

"I actually started dating someone during quarantine, after Austen [Kroll] and I's lives started to point us in the direction of rehab, basically, because we were drinking so much wine every night," he joked at the time. "But yeah, so I've been dating someone for four to five months now."

"It was easy during quarantine, which was interesting, but now we're navigating how to date in the regular world, so it's been fun," he added. "I'm happy."

Conover previously dated Naomie Olindo, 27, for three years before calling it quits in September 2017. Much of their relationship drama was documented on the hit reality show, with season 6 focusing on the fallout of their breakup.

Conover also opened up to The Daily Dish podcast in October about his dating life, explaining that he met her in January in Aspen and "were just friends" at first. "We weren’t really interested in each other there," he recalled.

"And then during quarantine, we started to chat like on Instagram and started to text," continued Conover, who didn't reveal Hegnauer's identity at the time.

"Learning how to be out of quarantine with each other has been the challenge. Now we’re in normal-people dating, which is good. And it’s fun," he said. "But, yeah, it did start to put a lot of pressure on things toward the end of it because we had only been dating for three months and were spending every day together. And it definitely accelerates stuff. ... We had to take a step back."