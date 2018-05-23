Southern Charm's Craig Conover 'Cried' When He Saw Ex Naomie Olindo's Nose Job: 'It Was Tough'

Craig Conover isn’t holding back.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, the 29-year-old Southern Charm star got candid about his ex Naomie Olindo‘s recent nose job, which she debuted in February, five months after the couple split.

Asked by Andy Cohen if he liked it, Conover didn’t mince words.

“Honestly? I cried,” he said.

“Because you liked her old nose better?” Cohen asked.

“Yeah, it was tough,” Conover said. “I’m happy for her because she’s happy, but it was just kind of like — it was a lot.”

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month, Olindo, 25, said she feels “really good” about her decision to get the work done. (The surgery was performed in New York City by Dr. Joshua Zimm.)

“When people started figuring it out, I was very open about it,” she said. “People were so angry and saying they couldn’t believe it. I was so surprised. This is something that is making me happy — just be supportive.”

Olindo in August 2017 (left) and February 2018 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Naomi Olindo/Instagram

The Charleston resident said she feels more confident with her new look and encouraged fans to do what makes them comfortable in their skin.

“Everyone’s goal is to be happy with themselves,” she said. “I can’t tell you know many messages and emails I’ve got of people who were like, ‘You know, I would never publicly say this, but I wish that I could be as strong as you and get my nose done too. I’m just scared of what people will think.’ And I’m like, ‘Why are you scared? Just do what you want to do. It’s not for anyone else but yourself.’ ”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.