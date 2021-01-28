Southern Charm's Craig Conover Accuses Madison LeCroy of Sleeping with a Married Ex-MLB Player

Craig Conover has some choice words when it comes to fellow Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy

Madison LeCroy is in the hot seat.

In a sneak peek at Thursday night's Southern Charm reunion, Craig Conover accuses Madison of sleeping with other men while she and then-boyfriend Austen Kroll were still working out the status of their relationship.

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men!" Craig claims in the clip, first shared by Entertainment Tonight. "Ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? 'Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f--- an ex-MLB player."

"That's the godd--- truth," Austen adds.

Madison adamantly denies the allegation, calling the suggestion that she flew to Miami "fake."

"Give me a name!" she fires back. "Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where's the record of that? That's fake."

But Craig and Austen aren't backing down. At one point, the two claim Madison openly flaunted messages between herself and the former athlete. While the former baseball player's name is bleeped, host Andy Cohen clarifies that the man in question is a "very famous, married ex-MLB player."

"F------ homewrecker!" Craig shouts. "She's trash and I hate being on the same stage as her."

Image zoom Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo; John Valkos/Bravo

While Madison admits that the former athlete did in fact reach out to her over social media, she claims the two never met up in person.

"He contacted me and, yes, we DM'd, but other than that, there was nothing," she says. "I've never physically seen him, touched him …"

"You guys FaceTime all the time, Madison!" Austen interjects, with Craig claiming Madison once FaceTimed the athlete while sitting next to him.

"I am not a f------ liar, and I will stand up for that," Madison insists. "I'm sorry, I'm not lying."

This isn't the first time Madison's love life has made headlines recently. Earlier this month, Madison appeared to claim that she had a fling with Jay Cutler, sharing screenshots of her alleged texts with the former Chicago Bears quarterback on social media and referencing his ex Kristin Cavallari in an Instagram Live video.

In the messages, Jay appeared to ask Madison to "hang out." (A rep for Jay did not respond to PEOPLE's previous request for comment.)

A source previously told PEOPLE, "Jay reached out to Madison and they spent time together. She flew out to see him after filming the Southern Charm reunion last month."

Image zoom Madison LeCroy and Jay Cutler | Credit: Madison Lecroy/Instagram

The Bravo personality's posts came days after Kristin and Jay — who split in April and share children Camden Jack, 8, Jaxon Wyatt, 6, and Saylor James, 5 — posted a photo together on Instagram, giving fans of the exes hope for a reconciliation amid their divorce.

"The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that," the pair captioned their posts.

At the time, fans speculated that the former couple had posted the matching photo and caption as a subtle response to Madison's Instagram Live session.

However, a source told PEOPLE that Cavallari and Cutler are not back together. "They are friends and single. They will always have each other's back no matter what," the source said.