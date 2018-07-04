Is Southern Charm's Chelsea Meissner Dating Sailor and Survivor Finalist Nick Dana?

Move over, Austen Kroll — your ex-girlfriend Chelsea Meissner appears to have found her “stallion,” and he’s a cute new sailor!

On Tuesday, the Southern Charm star posted a smiley photo with 32-year-old Volvo Ocean racer Nick Dana as the two hung in The Hague, Netherlands.

“To a wild year on tour with the @volvooceanrace family,” she wrote in the photo’s caption — praising Vestas 11th Hour Racing, the yacht competing in the race. “So proud of @vestas11thhourracing and feel fortunate to have had a taste of “life at the extreme.’ ”

Chelsea Meissner and Nick Dana

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Meissner, 33, appeared to confirm their pairing in the comments section during a conversation with Southern Charm costar Cameran Eubanks.

“So happy you found your STALLION!” Eubanks wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“Sometimes life just gives you the lemonade,” Meissner wrote back, with a smile emoji.

Chelsea Meissner /Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Cameran Eubanks Reveals She Gained Almost 40 Pounds While Pregnant

Meissner, who previously was a finalist on Survivor‘s season 24, split from Kroll between Southern Charm’s fourth and fifth season.

She and Dana were photographed together on May 12 according to Newport Seen, as they attended Sail Newport’s annual spring fundraiser and party at Volvo Ocean Race Village in Fort Adams State Park, Rhode Island.

According to his Volvo Ocean Race profile, Dana’s a Rhode Island native who grew up “tinkering with boats at his family’s shipyard.” He’s been “racing professionally for nearly all of his adult life,” and has raced in two Volvo Ocean Races previously (and worked onshore and offshore for two others).

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.