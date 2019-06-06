The Southern Charm Cast Then & Now

Cameran Eubanks
Fans have watched this fun-loving southern belle go from starting married life with anesthesiologist Jason Wimberly to becoming a new mom to a baby girl named Palmer. Although Eubanks has often been the glue for a very animated cast, the real estate agent has had her own battles to work through while on the show.
When fans first met Eubanks, she was very adamant about not wanting children. Even though she was firm about her stance, she worried that her husband might resent her if they never had kids or worse — her kids might take after her.
Fast forward to today, Eubanks told PEOPLE in 2019 that despite the difficult parts of parenting, it’s worth the “love you cannot describe” when a child enters your life. However, the star has said she’s done after having one.
“I can either give [Palmer] a sibling or I can give her a sane mother,” said Eubanks. “And I think giving her a happy, healthy, mentally sane mother is way more important than a brother or sister that she’s probably gonna fight with anyway.”
Craig Conover
Charleston’s most eligible bachelor has had a rough couple of years figuring out his path in life. From losing his passion for law to figuring out how to make his love of sewing into a career, Conover experienced many growing pains and endured a lot of teasing from his castmates. Additionally, his three-year relationship with Naomie Olindo crumbled, which prompted his first experience with depression. Now that Olindo has gone public with her new boyfriend Metul Shah, Conover has found his own way to start fresh.
After Whitney Sudler-Smith introduced him to Bimini, an island that is part of the Bahamas, he fell in love and spent a few months there to relax and reevaluate his life, only to return to Charleston as a happier man. He’s even finally launched his own sewing lifestyle brand called Sewing Down South! (Are you ready to join the #SewSquad?)
“Sewing has been a point of inspiration, an outlet for creativity, a method to decompress and a way for me to stay true to myself,” Craig said in a release, as reported by Bravo TV. “In the past, I was mocked for enjoying the art and craft of sewing, but now – I’m excited to focus on what brings me and so many others so much joy. Us sewers deserve a kick-ass sewing brand that represents our lifestyle!”
Kathryn Dennis
Southern Charm would be nothing without the likes of Ms. Kathryn Calhoun Dennis. The fiery redhead burst onto the scene as Charleston’s “it” girl, who everyone had their eyes on. It wasn’t until she started dating disgraced politician Thomas Ravenel that things got heated. The toxic relationship put both Dennis and Ravenel in a downward spiral that eventually ended, but took years to repair. The two (and probably only) highlights of their love affair are their adorable children: Kensington and Saint.
Dennis’ rise from the ashes took several seasons, and many of the people who turned their backs on her have come around, including the queen of Charleston herself, Patricia Altschul.
“We were listening to one side of the equation and it was very believable at the time,” Altschul said during the season 6 premiere about how Ravenel would talk about Dennis and her past behavior. “There were a lot of things that converged to change my opinion. I had my own altercation with Thomas and I found out that he can be into character assassination. It made me rethink everything he had ever told me about Kathryn.”
Now, Dennis is back in the cast’s good graces and is in a new relationship with country singer Hunter Price. The Bravo star is loving life with her new boyfriend and couldn’t be happier.
Thomas Ravenel
The former state treasurer of South Carolina seemed to have it all — good looks, money, power — until everything fell apart. Throughout each season, fans have watched Ravenel slowly unravel throughout his dysfunctional relationship with ex Kathryn Dennis, but things only got worse when he started dating Ashley Jacobs.
The registered nursed caused so much drama that she decided to publicly apologize to all Southern Charm fans and to Dennis in an Instagram note she posted in August 2018. Ravenel and Jacobs eventually split for good after more than a year of dating.
Ravenel might now be facing jail time after allegations of sexual assault were brought against him by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for his two children. Ravenel is currently under investigation by South Carolina police.
Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015.
Ravenel has called being a part of the show the “worst mistake” of his life, according to documents obtained by The Blast, and will not be returning for season 6.
Shep Rose
Charleston’s resident ladies’ man hasn’t really changed much since the show premiered; Rose still parties with his castmates and has fun with the ladies. Although he’s been open about fearing lifelong bachelorhood, the wealthy Casanova hasn’t had a consistent love interest on the show. However, he did make a solid attempt to find love on his spinoff reality dating show called RelationShep, which premiered in December 2017.
Rose enlisted friends, like Cameran Eubanks, to take his search outside of Charleston, in cities like Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin and New York City. The season finale revealed that Rose ended up choosing Bella Clark, but she eventually ended the relationship, sending Rose back into the dating pool. Fans will have to wait and see if Rose ever settles down or continues to remain a bachelor.
Whitney Sudler-Smith
Southern Charm producer and recurring castmate Sudler-Smith has been more of an elusive character on the show, but that hasn’t stopped him from occasionally landing in some hot water.
Fans may recall the jet-setting star hooking up with Kathryn Dennis before she started dating ex Thomas Ravenel, which caused a lot of friction between the three castmates, but to everyone’s surprise, the two hooked up again before the start of season 6. Whispers of the possible dalliance surfaced at Sudler-Smith’s mother Patricia Altschul’s dinner party during the season’s premiere. Dennis later admitted it was true while talking to friends at Chelsea Meissner’s housewarming party.
“I swore to him [I wouldn’t tell],” she said before confirming it happened while they were both in L.A.
Despite the juicy gossip, the two have remained friends and Sudler-Smith has taken more of a role behind the camera than in front, for now.
Naomie Olindo
Although she was first introduced during season 3 as Craig Conover’s girlfriend, Olindo has become a star in her own right. Her unfiltered approached may have added more fuel to the fire as her and Conover’s relationship decayed, but their split was for the best because now she’s with Charleston-based physician Metul Shah. Early into season 6, Cameran Eubanks gushed about how hot Shah is on the show.
“This is probably the finest man I’ve ever seen in real life,” Eubanks told the cameras. “He is tall, dark and handsome. And exotic.”
“We don’t have too many of them in Charleston,” she added with a laugh.
Her comment calling Shah “exotic” caused a bit of backlash, which Olindo quickly shot down. For now, Olindo is all about her new boyfriend and it will be interesting to see how her ex Conover deals with Charleston’s hot new couple.
Austen Kroll
The king of beer only joined the show at the start of season 4 but he’s definitely been a castmate to watch. Kroll’s boyish charm won Chelsea Meissner over and the two started dating until things fizzled out and Kroll moved on to Southern Charm newbie Madison LeCroy.
The season 6 premiere went off with a bang once LeCroy accused Kroll of having a threesome. The star denied the accusation but LeCroy still believes he cheated. In a now-viral video released last year, Kroll and LeCroy are seen having an explosive argument after she finds Kroll in his underwear with two other women in his home. At one point, LeCroy directly asks one of them if she slept with Kroll, which she denies.
“So then why are your panties lying by the bed?” LeCroy fires back, to which Kroll says, “Because they slept in my f—— bedroom … And what the f— is the matter with that?”
Although Kroll still maintains his innocence, LeCroy cheated on him in retaliation, calling his infidelity a hall pass for her to do whatever she wanted. The two have since patched things up but onscreen, the drama is just getting started.
Chelsea Meissner
This South Carolina native joined the Southern Charm gang during season 3 and proved to be the show’s ultimate cool girl. She surfs, lives in her own gorgeous, newly remodeled home and is all about her independence. Austen Kroll may have been a mismatch but she’s got a new boyfriend now: sailor Nick Dana.
Meissner’s father showed some concern over their long-distance relationship during season 6, but Meissner has said the long-distance aspect of the relationship is actually what she prefers. The only man she doesn’t mind hanging around her 24/7 is her sweet dog, Tyson.