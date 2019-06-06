The Southern Charm Cast Then & Now

Fans have watched this fun-loving southern belle go from starting married life with anesthesiologist Jason Wimberly to becoming a new mom to a baby girl named Palmer. Although Eubanks has often been the glue for a very animated cast, the real estate agent has had her own battles to work through while on the show.

When fans first met Eubanks, she was very adamant about not wanting children. Even though she was firm about her stance, she worried that her husband might resent her if they never had kids or worse — her kids might take after her.

Fast forward to today, Eubanks told PEOPLE in 2019 that despite the difficult parts of parenting, it’s worth the “love you cannot describe” when a child enters your life. However, the star has said she’s done after having one.

“I can either give [Palmer] a sibling or I can give her a sane mother,” said Eubanks. “And I think giving her a happy, healthy, mentally sane mother is way more important than a brother or sister that she’s probably gonna fight with anyway.”