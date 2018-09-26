Southern Charm Cast Is 'Relieved' Thomas Ravenel Is Off the Show, Source Says: 'He’s Toxic'

Thomas Ravenel won’t appear as a cast member on Southern Charm next season in the wake of his arrest on Tuesday on charges of assault and battery — and his costars support the network’s decision.

A source close to the cast at the hit Bravo show tells PEOPLE that they’re looking forward to returning for season 6 without Ravenel.

“They’re relieved not to have to deal with Thomas on the show anymore,” the source says. “Thomas was a friend at first, but that changed over the years as layers and layers of his lies and manipulation were exposed. What he did to Kathryn was horrible, but the allegations from his nanny became the last straw.”

“It disgusted so many of them on the show, especially [the female cast members],” the source continued. “They’ve all been keeping their distance since. He’s toxic.”

The source added: “They’re looking forward to start filming again, and happy to be finally be free of that.”

Representatives for Bravo did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Ravenel’s lawyer has also not returned PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ravenel was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault and battery in the second degree, Charleston County jail records show.

Also on Tuesday, Bravo exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel will not be returning to the reality series as a cast member. (The show’s season 5 stars were Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner).

The network’s decision comes after Ravenel suggested he was quitting in August, tweeting “I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Sources has previously told PEOPLE that Ravenel’s costars were “disgusted” with him.