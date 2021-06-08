The Most Charming Pics of the Southern Charm Cast Hanging Out
The Southern Charm cast's camaraderie continues offscreen - and we've got the pictures to prove it
Bermuda Bros
The "boys," (Austen Kroll, Craig Conover and Shep Rose) flew off to Conover's favorite destination once they were cleared of COVID.
Tequila Squad
As the clock strikes Tequila O' Clock, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen and Leva Bonaparte are ready to go!
Charleston Cuties
The ladies (plus friend of the show Madison Simon) are looking pretty in prints.
Relation-shep Goals
Taylor Ann Green deals with Shep Rose's shenanigans the best way she knows how.
Happy Reunions
Former cast member Cameran Eubanks and hubby Jason Wimberly finally get to meet the woman who got Rose to retire his bachelor ways.
A Very Charmed Cavallari
We love a Very Cavallari and Southern Charm crossover, as seen here when Kristin Cavallari came to hang out with friends Kroll and Conover.
Sew Sweet
Kroll, Patricia Altschul and John Pringle supported Conover at the opening of his new Sewing Down South store on King Street in Charleston.
Speidi Sighting
When they're not filming the show, Conover and Kroll are hosts of the Pillows and Beer podcast, which features guests including reality royalty Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.
Sew Over It
Kathryn Dennis brought her kids and boyfriend Chleb Ravenell to support "Craigy" at his new store. (Little Kensie may not have been sew into it.)
Gal Pals
Dennis and longtime friend Danni Baird still have a lot of love for each other.
Quick Catchup
While the whole cast is busy with their own business ventures, they still make time for one another.
Too Close for Comfort
Goofy pals Eubanks and Whitney Sudler-Smith always have something silly afoot.
Meet the Godfather
Little Palmer Wimberly is clearly delighted to have Sudler-Smith as her godfather.