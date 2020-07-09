Southern Charm Alum Cameran Eubanks Tells Tourists to 'Stay Far Away' from COVID-19 Hotspot Charleston

"You might now be aware but we are LEADING the COUNTRY in new coronavirus cases. Charleston is literally NUMBER ONE," the former reality star wrote on Instagram

Cameran Eubanks is urging her followers to stay "far away" from Charleston amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Southern Charm alum shared on her Instagram Stories Wednesday that she's been receiving requests for advice on places to visit in Charleston, where she lives with her husband Jason Wimberly and their daughter Palmer Corinne, 2½.

"I have people messaging me saying they are coming to Charleston on vacation this weekend and want restaurant recommendations. You might now be aware but we are LEADING the COUNTRY in new coronavirus cases. Charleston is literally NUMBER ONE."

Wimberly is a physician, and Eubanks added that his hospital is beginning to experience a high volume of patients — resulting in another personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage.

"Jasons hospital is FULL and they are running out of PPE again," she wrote. "My advice: stay far away from Charleston."

"Oh and we are third in the WORLD," Eubanks added on another slide on her Instagram Stories, sharing a graph from the New York Times of the places with the most new COVID-19 cases per million residents over the past week.

The graph showed Arizona, Florida and South Carolina leading the list.

South Carolina has had at least 48,909 positive cases of the contagious respiratory virus and 884 deaths related to COVID-19, according to New York Times data. On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 934 new cases, 82 of which were in Charleston County.

The department of health also confirmed on Tuesday 19 additional deaths and 1,324 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

South Carolinians are encouraged to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, avoid groups, wash hands often and stay home if feeling sick.

In April, Eubanks criticized South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster for reopening the state's economy, voicing her support for social distancing.

“IT’S TOO EARLY,” Eubanks wrote over a direct message from a health care worker on her Instagram Stories. “I know I’m just a dimwit on a reality tv show but MEDICAL doctors who spend half their life in school all AGREE it’s TOO EARLY! Who are you consulting in the medical field on this decision? If you need some names I can send them to you.”

Image zoom Cameran Eubanks with her husband Jason Wimberly and daughter Palmer Cameran Eubanks/Instagram

She also previously called on McMaster to issue a stay-at-home order earlier in April.

Later on Wednesday, Eubanks shared that she's been working on her cooking skills while remaining at home during the pandemic.

"I can't cook much but I can fry a damn chicken finger," she wrote in another slide on her Instagram Stories. "Save it health freaks. We are in a pandemic and I'm frying...IN OIL, IN A PAN...LIKE MY GRANDMA DID!"