Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Says Kathryn Dennis Is 'Doing Better Than She's Ever Been'

Cameran Eubanks used to think Southern Charm costar Kathryn Dennis was a magnet for drama and discord — and she kept her distance despite their friends’ best efforts.

But last season, Eubanks became a mother herself and witnessed how Dennis was being treated by the father of her children, Thomas Ravenel, and his then-girlfriend Ashley Jacobs. At the reunion, she tearfully apologized for judging her, saying she now sees the 26-year-old mom of two “in such a different light.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in New York City last week at a Keranique Hair Regrowth System event, the reality star/realtor confirmed the two have only grown closer since — and playdates could be in their little ones’ future.

“She’s doing great, she’s met Palmer, of course I’ve met her kids,” said Eubanks, 34. (She and husband Jason Wimberly share 9-month-old daughter Palmer Corrine, and Dennis and Ravenel have two children: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½.)

“She is better than she’s ever been,” Eubanks added. “She’s doing wonderful. She’s a wonderful mother to those kids, and they are the center of her world. They really are. And they’re super cute.”

Of course, Ravenel has made headlines since our interview with Eubanks. First, he quit the Bravo series on Tuesday, tweeting that producers “took advantage of me” as police continue their investigation of sexual assault claims levied against the former politician. And on Wednesday, Jacobs — who clashed with Dennis on camera, calling her an “egg donor” rather than a mother — announced they’d split.

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Paul Cheney/Bravo

As the cast prepares to start shooting again, Eubanks is hoping for a less volatile season.

“I try to stay out of the drama,” she said. “I’m a low-drama type of person. A lot of people do really well when things are dramatic in their life. I don’t. So I’m just praying that — you know, there’s going to be drama. There always is … I’ll be Switzerland.