Cameran Eubanks‘ reality TV roots run deep.

Eubanks’ Southern Charm costar Craig Conover stopped by PEOPLE’s Reality Check on Thursday to spill some of his castmates’ biggest secrets — including one about the new mom’s television past.

“She hosted Girls Gone Wild once,” he said. “She was on the cover!”

Fans have long known that Eubanks appeared on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego back in 2004 and later on The Challenge, but she also had a short-lived stint as the host of Girls Gone Wild in 2006.

“She had to be the person on the bus, which really embarrasses her,” added Conover, 30. “Whitney [Sudler-Smith] found it once and ordered it [online].”

“She’s going to be mad at me,” he added with a laugh.

While many may not have known about Eubanks’ cringeworthy past job, she did open up about it on the Southern Charm season 3 reunion, saying, “I really didn’t know what I was doing.”

“I ended up crying to the girls and begging them to stop taking off their clothes,” she said.

So does Eubanks plan to tell her 1-year-old daughter Palmer about her early days on reality TV?

“I have remained unscathed so far in my reality television career,” she previously told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I have yet to really embarrass myself, so, yes, I think it can be something that she’s proud of one day.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo. Reality Check airs weekly, Monday through Thursday, on PeopleTV.