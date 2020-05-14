Cameran Eubanks Denies She Left Southern Charm Due to Allegations Her Husband Was Unfaithful

"My gut has never failed me," the reality star said on Wednesday

Cameran Eubanks' decision to leave Southern Charm had nothing to do with rumors that her husband Jason Wimberly had been unfaithful, she says.

The reality star shocked fans on Tuesday when she announced she wouldn't be returning to the hit Bravo show's upcoming seventh season.

But on Wednesday night, Eubanks issued a lengthy statement on Instagram, addressing what she called "insidious rumors" about her marriage and assuring fans that her decision to walk away from Southern Charm happened long before they surfaced.

"My decision was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors about my marriage," Eubanks said. "Please disregard any fabricated rumor. It’s a ploy for ratings and that’s it."

Eubanks, who got her start on The Real World; San Diego back in 2004, stressed that she would be walking away from reality TV from now on out.

"I can’t get too upset though because this is what you sign up for when you put your life on reality TV…and why I’m getting out of it now," she said. "Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created. Make of that what you will and consider the source."

"Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early," she said. "My gut has never failed me."

Image zoom Cameran Eubanks with her husband Jason Wimberly and daughter Palmer Cameran Eubanks/Instagram

Earlier in the day, AllAboutTheTea.com had alleged that Wimberly — who has been married to Eubanks since 2014 and whom shares daughter 2½-year-old daughter Palmer Corinne with her — had been having a two-year affair behind Eubanks' back.

The outlet reported its source claimed Eubanks "was handling it privately off camera" and was "devastated" when she found out producers were plotting to bring up the allegation on the season.

Reps for Bravo and Wimberly did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, but Eubanks' note denied the allegations.

"It has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written... some of which pertain to my marriage," Eubanks wrote in her statement.

"While upsetting, it sadly doesn't surprise me as this is what reality television has come to nowadays and a large reason why I kept my marriage off the air," she said of Wimberly, who made his first appearance on Southern Charm on the season 6 finale. "You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck."

She went on to stand by her husband's side.

"What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this," Eubanks said. "It disgusts me."

"He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight," she said.

Eubanks has been a leading player on the Southern Charm since it premiered back in March 2014, and has always provided the show's voice-over narration throughout the episodes.

Her exit is a shocking one for fans of the show, seeing as how central she has been to her group of friends — including Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll, who are expected to return next season alongside Kathryn Dennis and others.

"You're the only reason to watch," one of her fans wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, amid other pleas for her to stay.

Production on Southern Charm's seventh season had begun earlier this year but paused amid the nationwide stay-at-home orders caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, in her note on Wednesday, Eubanks took the time to thank her supporters and coworkers.