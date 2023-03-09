'Southern Charm' 's Austen Kroll and Taylor Ann Green 'Thought About Dating' After They 'Made Out': Source

The Southern Charm stars had been "close" for years before stealing a kiss after the season 8 reunion, per the source, who adds that the pair spoke to family about pursuing a relationship 

By Dana Rose Falcone
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

Published on March 9, 2023 07:22 PM
SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Austen Kroll -- (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo); SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Taylor Ann Green -- (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo)
Photo: Stephanie Diani/Bravo (2)

While the Vanderpump Rules crew sorts out Tom Sandoval's affair in Los Angeles, the Southern Charm gang has its own inter-cast relationships to deal with on the east coast.

Southern Charm's Austen Kroll and Shep Rose's ex-girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, hooked up in the fall after filming the show's season 8 reunion, a source close to production confirms to PEOPLE.

"They didn't have sex, just made out," the insider clarifies.

Bravo declined to comment on the matter.

Rose, 43, and Green, 28, broke up in July after more than two years of dating. According to the source, "Shep didn't seem to care" about friend Kroll, 35, kissing his ex.

Kroll had been dating Green's friend and fellow Southern Charm star Olivia Flowers for approximately six months. "Olivia wanted a relationship, but Austen never fully committed," the source says.

Southern Charm Season 8 - Olivia Flowers
Bravo

Flowers, 30, knows about Green and Kroll's hookup and, per the source, filmed scenes for the upcoming season of Southern Charm, in which she learned about it.

"Austen and Taylor were close before they even knew Olivia existed," the insider adds. "And Olivia and Austen never were in a relationship."

According to the source, Kroll and Green even considered taking their relationship to the next level.

"They thought about dating and took time to think about [it] for a quick sec, talked to their family about it," the production source says. "But at the end of the day, Taylor said it wasn't worth losing Olivia's friendship if her and Austen didn't work and she was at a low point after [the] reunion."

RELATED VIDEO: Southern Charm's Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Split: 'He Refused to Commit,' Source Says

At the season 8 reunion, which aired in October, Green called out Rose for moving on so quickly after their split.

"You f---ed another person in Texas, Shep, like multiple women in Texas," she said, claiming that this occurred just two months after their split.

While host Andy Cohen pointed out that Rose was single, Green didn't care. "He's f---ed allegedly over 300 w----s," she said. "Like, I was the w---- that stuck around for long enough."

Shep Rose, Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

Green later apologized to Rose at BravoCon 2022.

"I apologize for jumping down your throat," she told Rose. "There's a lot of love. I recognize the person sitting [here] today."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After watching the reunion, Green said she needed to "get back to my roots and who I am and the person I know."

Rose appreciated the sentiment. "She never has to apologize to me," he said. "I love her for eternity."

