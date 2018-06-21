Southern Charm's Austen Kroll Says Kathryn Dennis 'Sees the Good in Shep'

There’s no denying the chemistry between Kathryn Dennis and Shep Rose.

The Southern Charm costars first hooked up back in season 1, when — bear with us — she was pursuing Thomas Ravenel (they now have two children together) and Craig Conover was pining after her. Plus, she’d secretly caught Whitney Sudler-Smith’s eye, making her the Southern belle of the ball before she’d even reached series regular status.

Last week, viewers learned that Dennis, 25, and Rose, 38, didn’t just have a one-night stand, and the lanky bachelor admitted, “Maybe I cut the cord too quickly on it.”

“It never went anywhere,” Dennis said on the show. “I still play with the idea because, I don’t know … we have good sex, whatever. And he’s cute and fun.”

Fans are already shipping the two, and castmate Austen Kroll admits he understands the mutual attraction — plus, there’s definitely still a spark between the mom of two and Conover, who’s now single.

Kathryn Dennis and Shep Rose (inset: Austen Kroll) Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty. Inset: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

“I think that Shep and Craig are both very calming people and fixtures in Kathryn’s life. So they support her and are willing to go the extra mile to reach out to her and be friends with her,” he tells PEOPLE. “I think that relationship-wise, Craig clearly does not know what the hell he’s doing, so I think that that will always remain a friendship.”

As for Rose?

“I think that for Shep, that requires him to actually want a relationship for that to even be a talking point,” says Kroll, 31. “But I think that they’re both important to Kathryn. I think they’re both very important to her, and I think that she sees the good in Shep more than in he does.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.