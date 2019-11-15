Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll is clearing up any confusion about his relationship status.

Kroll opened up about his on-off romance with costar Madison LeCroy during the cast panel at BravoCon on Friday, saying the two are “doing well.”

“This week I’m doing well with Madison,” he said. “Maybe next week that will change but I’ll let ya’ll know.”

Kroll said the two just can’t help but find their way back together time after time.

“We’ve tried to go our separate ways,” he said. “Madison has been a person for me for a long time and it’s really tough to walk away from something like that. She’s a hell of a woman and I find it hard to walk away from.”

But while they might be happy, Kroll’s fellow cast members still aren’t sold on the relationship.

“I’m always friends with Madison, I just think they’re horrible together,” said Craig Conover.

Fans first began to speculate that Kroll and LeCroy had reconciled when they dressed up in coordinating costumes to celebrate Halloween together.

For the Oct. 31 holiday, the pair, both 32, channeled the late Marilyn Monroe and President John F. Kennedy, who allegedly had an affair during his marriage to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

“I’m Marilyn,” LeCroy said in a selfie video posted on her Instagram before Kroll said, “Listen, don’t tell Jackie, okay?” and gave her a kiss on the lips.

Just two months earlier, LeCroy stopped by PeopleTV’s Reality Check and said, “Unfortunately, we are not together.”

When fans last saw the couple on the season finale of Southern Charm, they left the finale party stronger than ever. But LeCroy pointed out that she and Kroll have a habit of getting back together, only to break up again.

“It’s just hard not getting it right,” she said. “We care about each other a lot. He’s been my best friend for a year and half, even though we’ve done a lot of messed up things to each other. We try to find ourselves back where we always end up. We just take it day by day.”

Still, LeCroy wasn’t giving up on their future.

“I always have hope,” she said. “I don’t want to ever say [no].”

The two started dating last year, and while this was LeCroy’s first season on Southern Charm, she’s old friends with Patricia Altschul and Naomie Olindo, having worked as a hairstylist for the show.

Throughout the season, they experienced some serious ups and downs — most notably, a cheating scandal after Kroll was accused of having a threesome. In a now-viral video released last year, Kroll and LeCroy had an expletive-filled argument after she found Kroll with two other women. At one point, LeCroy directly asked one of the women if they slept with Kroll, which they denied.

Despite Kroll’s adamant denial of any wrongdoing, LeCroy didn’t let her boyfriend off the hook easily — in fact, she said she cheated on him in retaliation.

“I said, ‘Well, it looks to me like a hall pass,’ ” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in May. “I can do whatever.”

When Kroll appeared on WWHL earlier earlier in August, even he wasn’t sure how to respond when asked for an update on the couple.

“We leave the finale together, we’re hand-in-hand and life is good at that moment,” he said. “I’ll tell you that much.”

“It’s very complicated,” he added.