Southern Charm: Austen Kroll's Girlfriend Says She Gave Herself a 'Hall Pass' After He Cheated

What’s that saying? Oh right, an eye for an eye.

Austen Kroll’s commitment to his girlfriend Madison LeCroy came under question during Wednesday night’s premiere of Southern Charm when he was accused of having a threesome.

Though Kroll, 31, denied that any infidelity occurred, LeCroy admitted she still believes he cheated during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen .

“Yes,” she confirmed to Cohen on Wednesday night when asked if she thought Kroll was unfaithful.

In a now-viral video released last year, Kroll and LeCroy are seen having an expletive-filled argument after she found Kroll with two other women. At one point, LeCroy directly asks one of the women if they slept with Kroll, which they denied.

“So then why are your panties lying by the bed?!” LeCroy fired back.

During WWHL, LeCroy said she didn’t realize the fight was being recorded by one of the women until after the video surfaced online.

But despite Kroll’s adamant denial of any wrongdoing, LeCroy didn’t let him off the hook easily. In fact, she said she cheated on Kroll in retaliation.

“I said, ‘Well it looks to me like a hall pass,’ ” she said. “I can do whatever.”

Kroll and LeCroy started dating last year. And while this is her first season on Southern Charm, she is old friends with Patricia Altschul and Naomie Olindo.

But Kroll recently told Entertainment Tonight he was nervous to bring his relationship into the very public, reality TV world. He said he did his best to prepare LeCroy for what was to come.

“I knew that coming into this season, that it wasn’t going to be an easy ride,” he said. “It wasn’t going to be easy going. So, I kind of just prepared the both of us like, ‘Hey, look…’ — because we can control, I guess, what we talk about, but I can’t control what [our co-stars are] saying behind our back to whoever out there.”

“It’s not going to be like, ‘Oh! Austen and Madison are wonderful,’ you know?” Austen continued. “And, ‘They’re just so cute together, I love them.’ I was like, we’re gonna be getting trashed for a little bit, so that’s something that, if you want to be with somebody, then you just got to work through it as best you can. And it works out sometimes, and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.