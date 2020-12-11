The costars both tested positive for the virus on Thursday's episode after they continued to party amid the pandemic

Austen Kroll and Craig Conover Contract COVID on Southern Charm : We Thought 'We Were Invincible'

Two of the Southern Charm boys got hit with the novel coronavirus this summer.

During Thursday's episode of the Bravo reality show, Austen Kroll and Craig Conover both tested positive for COVID-19 after they continued to party amid the pandemic.

"I feel weird that my test was positive," Craig said. "I feel dirty."

Along with the two guys, Craig's girlfriend Natalie Hegnauer and Shep Rose's girlfriend Taylor Ann Green also tested positive. The group decided to quarantine at Craig's house while they recovered from the virus.

Shep, however, continued to receive negative test results.

"I got dizzy a couple of times. Taylor feels it a lot, too," Craig said of his symptoms. "But we didn't have fevers. We didn't have anything, it's pretty strange."

While Madison LeCroy was with Austen just days before he got sick, she also managed to escape the virus — but she was not happy to hear about Austen's diagnosis.

"Austen's behavior during the shutdown was heavy on the drinking, sleeping until noon and then playing video games. Sorry, but major turnoff for me," she said. "We are on two different wavelengths here."

After Austen contracted the virus, Madison was forced to shut her hair salon down and social distance from her 8-year-old son Hudson until she was in the clear.

"[Austen] and the boys run wild," she said. "I think they thought they were never going to get it."

And Austen even confessed to thinking he was "invincible" before getting sick. "Craig and I thought we were invincible," he said during a video chat with Craig, Shep and Whitney Sudler-Smith. "It's really weird to be a part of a statistic. Like, s---, I am one of them."

The situation began to take a toll on Austen and Madison's relationship, with the hairdresser realizing her boyfriend might not be "ready" for a serious commitment. The two hit a breaking point when they were finally able to have a face-to-face conversation.

"I just expected you to do the right thing instead of run the town with your single boys," she said. "We're just two people on two different paths. You're going a-- backwards."

"Do I want to have a six-foot-five grown a-- man on my back treading water for the rest of my life?" she added, leaving Austen speechless.

Holding back tears, Madison ultimately decided to end their relationship.

"I've tried so hard to make this work, over and over again," she said. "But there are some times when you hit that f---ing wall you can't move past. And I feel like we hit it. ... That's a f---ing shame, because I wanted to be with you."

Distraught, Austen admitted he wasn't ready for things to end.

"I hear what you're saying, Madison. I just don't know how to let you go," he said. "I love you so f---ing much that it hurts. Can you give me another chance?"

"That's not an option," she said. "I've learned my lesson. I wish you the best and I never regret anything. But you're not the one for me long-term."