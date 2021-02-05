"My heart just broke over and over again," Austen Kroll said of looking back on his relationship with Madison LeCroy

Southern Charm: Austen Kroll Breaks Down over Madison LeCroy Relationship — 'You Are a Monster to Me'

The drama between Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll isn't over yet.

During part two of the Southern Charm reunion on Thursday, the exes continued to take jabs at one another, with Austen saying he didn't realize how toxic their on-off relationship was until watching the season back.

"My heart just broke over and over again," he said. "I saw what all my friends have been telling me for years: she does not f------ care about me and she never f------ has."

Austen became emotional recalling some of the harsh words Madison used against him during the season, including insulting his work ethic, calling him a "bitch," and accusing him of not being ready to be a stepdad to her 8-year-old son, Hudson.

"How she treats me and talking about me is so f------ bad," he said, holding back tears. "I am f------ done. I'm f------ done with this human."

Turning his attention to Madison, he added, "I can't even look at you. You are a monster to me."

But Madison wasn't buying his hurt feelings.

"You're a great actor," she shot back.

Earlier in the episode, Madison's dating life came under fire, with both Austen and Craig Conover accusing her of seeing multiple men at once.

When host Andy Cohen asked why Austen still cared about who Madison was seeing if they were broken up, he made it clear that the two hadn't completely parted ways.

"She's still f------ with me as hard as she possibly can," said Austen.

Austen went on to accuse Madison of having a fling with former NFL star Jay Cutler just to get back at him for befriending Jay's ex, Kristin Cavallari.

"That's the vindictiveness she has," said Austen. "It's all revenge."

Madison then presented her DMs with Jay, attempting to prove that the athlete reached out to her first.

"Don't be mad about it," said Madison.

As fans know, Madison's brief relationship with Jay played out in the headlines after the reality star shared screenshots of her alleged texts with the former Chicago Bears quarterback on social media and referenced Kristin in an Instagram Live video.

Within the messages, Jay, 37, appeared to ask Madison to "hang out." She also shared a selfie of herself and Jay on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Too bad it didn't work out."

Madison's romantic life has also continued to garner attention after she was accused of sleeping with unnamed, married ex-MLB players during last week's Southern Charm reunion. After the episode aired, rumors swirled that one of the men in question might have been Alex Rodriguez.

On Wednesday, Madison addressed the rumors, alleging that while she and the former MLB player did communicate over the phone, they never had a physical relationship.

A source who knows Alex, 45, told PEOPLE: "It's a B.S. story. Alex has never met her."

In an interview with Page Six, she claimed that they have "spoken on the phone" — in calls that she said were "innocent" — but said that they have "never met up" and "never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."