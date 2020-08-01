Southern Charm Alum and Nurse Ashley Jacobs Shares Her Support for Trump amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ashley Jacobs is voicing support for Donald Trump amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On her Instagram Stories on Friday, the registered nurse and Southern Charm alum shared a meme with a photo of the president that read: "I still trust this man more than anyone in D.C."

"Unequivocally, YES," she captioned the post.

Jacobs then posted what appeared to be a direct message from a follower, in which the Instagram user called her "deranged" in response to the meme.

"You too," she replied, alongside emojis of a grimacing face and waving hands.

The Bravo personality also hit back when another follower called her a "Trump fan."

"unfollow cause i can't follow morons," the user wrote, to which Jacobs responded, "Sorry I offended you 😬 and goodbye 👋."

Jacobs joined the cast of Southern Charm when she was dating Thomas Ravenel. During her stint on the show, Jacobs stirred up some major drama, openly feuding with Kathryn Dennis, Ravenel’s ex and the mother of his two kids.

She since moved back to California to work as a nurse.

In March, Jacobs opened up about her work at a nursing facility amid the coronavirus crisis, writing on Instagram, "We’ve all seen photos on the news of people knocking on nursing home windows, trying to see their elderly family members through the glass barrier. As a fellow nurse working in a skilled nursing facility, what a blessed experience it has been to witness those moments firsthand."

"Social distancing is so crucial at this time, but it also exacerbates a known crisis faced by all nursing homes...loneliness," she shared. "Spouses and children who regularly see their loved ones in the nursing homes have not been able to visit them for the past month and now it could be weeks or even months longer. No volunteers to come see them, no activities, no meals in the dining room etc. "

Jacobs went on to say that it's "absolutely heartbreaking to see this isolation lead to loneliness and depression."

"Nursing home staff have a good amount of practice in safeguarding the health of seniors during an outbreak, however, I have learned that comforting their hearts and spirits is just as crucial," she added. "These will be trying times for thousands of seniors and their families. There’s plenty of work left ahead for the rest of us to ensure that our nation’s elderly and most vulnerable are never left feeling abandoned."

Just this week, the president retweeted a video showing a Houston physician and others making assertions about coronavirus have been debunked by medical professionals and federal health officials.

As of Friday, there have been more than 4,565,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with at least 153,700 deaths from coronavirus-related illnesses, according to a New York Times database.