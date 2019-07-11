Southern Charm: Ashley Jacobs Says She Was Patricia Altschul's 'Pawn' to Destroy Kathryn Dennis

Don’t skeet-shoot the messenger.

After a season of stirring up major drama, Thomas Ravenel‘s ex Ashley Jacobs returns to Southern Charm on Wednesday for her first season 6 appearance — and she’s not holding back.

While attending a skeet-shooting party at cast member Eliza Limehouse’s estate, Cameran Eubanks confronts Jacobs about her past comments

“You called Kathryn an egg donor, that’s pretty f—– bad, Ashley,” she says.

When Jacobs joined season 5 as Ravenel’s girlfriend, the nurse began openly feuding with Kathryn Dennis — Ravenel’s ex and mother of his daughter Kensington Calhoun, 6, and son St. Julien Rembert, 3.

But Jacobs isn’t ready to own up to her mistakes. Instead, she blames Whitney Sudler-Smith’s mother, socialite Patricia Altschul, for her actions.

RELATED: Ashley Jacobs Returns to Southern Charm, Calls Dating Thomas Ravenel ‘the Worst Year of My Life’

Image zoom Ashley Jacobs and Kathryn Dennis Bravo

“I took the bait,” she claims. “I was a pawn in this whole thing. Everyone says it’s Thomas, it’s Thomas. You want to know who is the one talking s— about Kathryn constantly? Patricia.”

Jacobs claims Altschul would secretly feed her information about Dennis in hopes that the California native would confront her.

“She got me worked up,” she says. “And she’d be like, ‘Don’t tell anyone I told you.’ I believed Patricia. I mean, I respect her, she can’t be lying to me.”

“The reason Kathryn’s my enemy is because Patricia made her my enemy,” she continues. “She wanted to destroy her. The best way she could think of to do that was befriending me.”

RELATED: Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul Shades Ashley Jacobs After She Leaves Bravo Reality Show

Image zoom Ashley Jacobs Bravo

And while the cast doesn’t seem convinced by her theory, there’s one person who certainly isn’t buying it: Sudler-Smith. He confronts Jacobs over her ongoing feud with his mother, calling her “delusional.”

“I know you talked some s— about my mother, which, unfairly so,” Sudler Smith tells Jacobs, explaining to audiences that “Ashley insists upon besmirching my mother, her reputation, with some conspiracy theories. None are true.”

“You’re a bit delusional,” he tells her.

Image zoom Patricia Altschul and Ashley Jacobs Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Kathryn Dennis Says She ‘Did Act Crazy’ While Dating Thomas Ravenel During Apology to Danni Baird

Jacobs doesn’t take that lying down. “Are you kidding me? She’s almost 80. You think she would know better,” Jacobs responds. “She’s made my life a living hell, too. I have nothing kind to say about her. It’s a hot topic, and I just don’t want to get into that.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.