Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs Says She Has Decided Not to Return to Show  

As her on-off boyfriend Thomas Ravenel‘s assault case goes to trial, Ashley Jacobs won’t be back on Southern Charm.

Jacobs, 33, revealed the news Tuesday. “After a lot of prayerful consideration, I have decided not to return to Southern Charm next season,” the registered nurse wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been blessed with an amazing career, family, & friends and I don’t want to put those things in jeopardy for a reality tv show. Honestly I considered filming again because I desperately want to tell my side of the story. But after experiencing how unfair the editing process can be, I don’t think I’ll ever have a fair shot,” Jacobs continued. “I appreciate you all following me throughout this journey.”

However, a Bravo source told PEOPLE that Jacobs was never an official cast member, more so a friend of the cast, “so there would be no conversation of her returning or not.”

When a fan suggested she didn’t have “a choice” on whether or not to leave in the comment section of her post, Jacobs fired back.

“You really think producers would want to remove all the drama from the show?” she asked. “You do realize it helps the ratings.”

Jacobs also said the show has affected her health. “I’ve been under so much stress that my body hasn’t been able to keep weight on,” Jacobs said in the comment section. “Hopefully now that I’ve removed myself from this stressful situation I will get back to normal weight.”

A rep for Bravo had no comment.

In September, Jacobs expressed that she wanted a second chance to let viewers see a different side to her.

“I wish they had the decency to contact me and give me a chance. Because I would like to have a redemption story, the same way Kathryn [Dennis] did. I’m not going to fight and I’m not going to play dirty. I’m going to smile and be nice. I never had the chance to do that on the show because I was so wrapped up in Thomas’ drama. I was the villain, but people tuned in to watch. I’d like to give viewers the chance to see another side of me,” Jacobs told PEOPLE.

Throughout season 5, Jacobs feuded with Kathryn Dennis, who shares two children with Ravenel. Jacobs later apologized to Dennis for her part in their beef in a public note on Instagram.

Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

“I’d like to apologize for how I treated Kathryn, and how badly I disrespected her,” she wrote. “I’m not sure what made me think it was okay to speak to a mother that way. It wasn’t. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don’t deserve it.”

Jacobs’ decision to leave Southern Charm comes a couple of months after Ravenel, 56, was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree after a woman who worked as his children’s nanny accused him of rape, Charleston County jail records show.

The assault case is currently headed to trial after a South Carolina judge found probable cause for second-degree assault and battery charges during a preliminary hearing Monday.

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs on Southern Charm Paul Cheney/Bravo

Ravenel denied the allegations through his lawyer, as well as a separate sexual assault accusation from a woman he met on Tinder in 2015.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s late attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement after the allegations. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.” Terbrusch was killed in a plane crash in October.

Ravenel and Jacobs split in August after over a year of dating.

“I don’t want to comment but there are just some things I’m trying to handle privately,” Jacobs admitted on Instagram Live. “Before I say too much, I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him.”

Still, they’ve been spotted around town looking cozy together since.

Ravenel will also not be returning to the Bravo show. The network’s decision came after he suggested he was quitting in August, tweeting “I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract, they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”