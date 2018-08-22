Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs Apologizes to Kathryn Dennis in Public Letter: 'I Crossed a Line'

Ashley Jacobs wants Kathryn Dennis to know she’s sorry.

The 33-year-old registered nurse posted an emotional note to Instagram early Wednesday, publicly apologizing to Dennis and Southern Charm fans for things she said on the hit Bravo show.

As fans know, Jacobs and Dennis have had a tense relationship — their feud playing out on Southern Charm‘s fifth season. At the time, Jacobs was dating Thomas Ravenel, Dennis’ ex and the father of her two children.

“I owe you all an apology,” Jacobs wrote. “I’d like to apologize for how I treated Kathryn, and how badly I disrespected her. I’m not sure what made me think it was okay to speak to a mother that way. It wasn’t. It was not my place to say anything at all, much less the reckless comments I made. I crossed a line and hurt people who don’t deserve it.”

Ashley Jacobs and Kathryn Dennis Paul Cheney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Jacobs’ words were in stark contrast to one of the last times she and Dennis came face-to-face, at the Southern Charm reunion.

There, Jacobs mostly stood by the critiques she had previously made about Dennis’ role as a mother — which included referring to Dennis as an “egg donor,” saying her kids “weren’t planned on,” insulting her parenting style, suggesting Dennis was on drugs, and claiming she sees Ravenel’s kids more than Dennis does.

“After many chats with my friends and family with children, I never understood the unbreakable bond a parent has with their child,” Jacobs continued in her apology note on Instagram. “I can listen and learn and be more respectful in the future but until I’m blessed with a child, I can never truly understand the sacrifices a parent makes on behalf of their children. Some children may not truly get it until they have their own baby. It makes me feel horrible that I may have taken my own parents for granted and thus I’ve learned a tremendous lesson from all the good parents out there.”

“I can’t rightfully describe how sorry I am, but I’d never forgive myself if I didn’t at least try,” she added.

This isn’t the first time Jacobs has attempted to patch things up with Dennis since Southern Charm‘s cameras stopped filming.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in July, Jacobs said she ran into Dennis at a restaurant, and hoped they could meet to reconcile their differences. “I actually asked her if she would ever want to get together and talk — coffee, lunch, my treat,” Jacobs recalled. “Kathryn said no.”

Ideally, Jacobs said she wanted to be in a position with Dennis where the two are cordial, focused on forgiveness and moving forward.

“I said things to her that obviously she’s very hurt by, understandably. So I don’t think I’m her favorite person,” Jacobs admitted. “I have to try to put herself in my position. If she was doing that to me, if it were reverse, would I want to sit down with her? Would I want to make time for her? Is it to soon?”

“I’d like that opportunity to apologize, but I don’t think she’d ever probably take me that seriously” Jacobs continued. “I forgive very easily, but I have to understand that we’re different people. Just because I’m able to do that, doesn’t mean she can or she wants to. And it’s been hard for me to apologize because I don’t think she really cares.”

Since then, Jacobs and Ravenel, 55, have split after more than a year of dating — each even deleting all traces of the other off their Instagram accounts.

She revealed the news on Aug. 15 in a teary Instagram live video, saying, “I love Thomas and I’ll always love Thomas. I’ll always care about him.”

“I made a lot of mistakes, and there’s things that I just shouldn’t have said,” Jacobs added. “I just should have kept my mouth shut. It was not my place. And I think the hardest thing is going to bed every night and thinking how different things would be in my life right now had I just shut my mouth. So I do. I beat myself up a lot.”

As for Dennis, she doesn’t seem interested in having a relationship with Jacobs.

Earlier this month, Dennis slammed Jacobs on Twitter for claims that the stress of shooting Southern Charm led to her weight loss.

“Girl this is your first year and you’re an a——,” Dennis tweeted. “Sorry to be blunt but there’s no excuse. The original cast has been through a helluva lot more.”

“Get yourself together and move on,” Dennis added. “Be an a—— in private. Truth hurts. Bye.”