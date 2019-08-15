No, Ashley Jacobs‘ invitation didn’t get lost in the mail.

During Wednesday night’s season finale of Southern Charm, Jacobs crashes Patricia Altschul’s cocktail party, attempting to confront her about their war of words on social media.

While getting her hair done with friend Eliza Limehouse days before the soirée, she vents about her hatred of Altschul, blaming the socialite for her feud with Kathryn Dennis.

“My biggest regret was listening to Patricia,” she tells Eliza Limehouse. “I am so regretful that I ever believed that bitch. I probably wouldn’t have said what I said to Kathryn had she steered me in the right direction. No way was she going to do that. I was doing her dirty work. She was stirring the pot.”

“That bitch called me a gold-digger,” she adds. “I will never forgive her for that.”

After hearing about the party, Jacobs decides it’s the perfect opportunity to air out her grievances face-to-face.

“Karma’s a bitch,” she says. “And she’s going down.

Come the night of the party, Jacobs waits until the get-together is winding down to make her grand entrance. But before the California native can say more than “hello,” Altschul signals security to escort her out.

“I’m going to have to ask you to leave, Ashley,” the security guard says.

Naturally, this does not sit well with Jacobs.

“Patricia, I know what you did,” she yells as she is moved toward the door. “And the truth will come out!”

As the rest of the group catches on to the commotion, they run outside to watch Jacobs leave.

“She was not going to bring her cat on a hot trailer roof drama to this event,” says Altschul.

“I can’t believe she just showed up,” adds Dennis. “I really, really kind of can’t.”

Once outside, Jacobs calls on-and-off boyfriend Thomas Ravenel to let him know what happened.

“The second I walked up to her, the security guard rushed me out of there,” she tells him. “Thomas, they embarrassed me! The guy is like pushing me down the stairs Thomas, I’m in high heels. It was so aggressive.”

“That was just an embarrassment,” she continues. “As if I was going to pull out a knife or a gun. That was so messed up!”

The episode also includes what seems to be the end of Austen Kroll and Shep Rose‘s friendship. (Rose and Craig Conover brought the women Kroll allegedly cheated on girlfriend Madison LeCroy with to the party to rile him up.)

“This is a blatant, white-glove off, slap in my face to try and get a rise out of me,” he says. “How petty! And I never thought I would use that word to describe you, ever. How f—— truly petty you are right now.”

He adds in a confessional: “This friendship is in total ruins. Don’t let the door hit you, pal.”

The Southern Charm reunion airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.