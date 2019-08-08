Kathryn Dennis is coming face-to-face with a blast from her past — but she has no interest in making amends.

After a season of stirring up major drama and making an enemy of herself among the cast, Thomas Ravenel‘s ex-girlfriend Ashley Jacobs attempted to apologize to Dennis on Wednesday night’s episode of Southern Charm.

Before attending a fox hunt party at cast member Eliza Limehouse’s plantation, Jacobs texted Dennis, 26, to warn her that they might encounter one another.

“I just got a text message and guess who it is from … Ashley Jacobs,” Dennis told friend Danni Baird on the phone. “She said, ‘Hey Kathryn, I just wanted to shoot you a text that I’ve been invited to fox hunt. I want to come and have a good time and I don’t want to have any drama with you. I hold no ill-will toward you. There’s no pressure to talk to me. I wish you the best, Ashley.’ “

Dennis, who shares daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, with ex-boyfriend Ravenel, wasn’t interested.

“I don’t give a s— that you have no ill-will toward me, I’ve never done anything to you,” she said. “But how freaking crazy is that? I have no mental space left for this mental person.”

But once they were both at the party, Jacobs seemed determined to get her chance to say her piece.

“Thank you so much for just being, even approachable,” Jacobs said when the two women stepped away to talk. “I should have reached out to you a long time ago and I just want to say that what I said to you was none of my f—— business. Who am I to tell somebody how they should raise their kids, what kind of mother they are?”

Jacobs then admitted that her harsh words towards Dennis impacted relationships within her own family.

“They didn’t talk to me for a while, they were so disappointed in me,” she said. “My sister said, ‘I’m a mother and if someone said that to me, I’d want to kill them.’ “

“You have to understand Kathryn, I really wanted you to know that I was not a threat to you. I was never trying to break up your family. I was really supportive of you and Thomas’ relationship,” she continued. “I was your biggest fan, really.”

But Dennis was having trouble believing Jacobs.

“You literally said the opposite of that several time,” Dennis interjected. “I don’t know how you can go from one polar opposite end of the spectrum to this one. I don’t know if I buy it. I just don’t buy the fact that you’re trying to be nice to me right now.”

“Listen,” Jacobs shouted. “We will probably never speak again after this. I just, I owe you an apology. It was never my place to say or do what I did. I mean, I’m not asking for forgiveness, I just want some sort of peace.”

“I’ve been at peace,” Dennis fired back. “I just want to feel like safe and normal and stuff.”

Ultimately, Dennis decided to accept Jacobs’ apology.

“I just need for you to know that I am deeply sorry. I’m sorry for hurting you and I wish I could go back, I wish I could take it back,” said Jacobs.

“I appreciate that. I really do,” Dennis replied. “That’s very nice of you. I appreciate you saying that. And yeah, I wish you the best too.”

And while Dennis was certainly ready to move on, she wasn’t quite ready to forgive.

“There’s no way I can forget all of the s— she’s said about me,” Dennis said in a confessional interview. “Hell no.”

After walking away from the conversation, Dennis said she didn’t buy a word of Jacobs apology.

“It was such bulls—,” she told her friends.

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.