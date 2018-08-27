Southern Charm's Ashley Jacobs 'Never Cheated' on Thomas Ravenel: 'He's Trying To Get a Reaction'

After Thomas Ravenel tweeted claims that she cheated on him, Ashley Jacobs is firing back at her ex.

“I never cheated on Thomas,” Jacobs, 33, tells PEOPLE, explaining she only started putting herself out there again romantically after their recent split following over a year of dating the Southern Charm star.

“We had agreed to go our separate ways, and I told him I wanted to see other people. When he saw that I was out with friends, he got angry and made assumptions that I was dating other guys. And when he confronted me about it, I blocked him because it wasn’t worth my energy. It’s toxic and unhealthy. So he went on a tweet storm,” she says.

On Saturday evening, Ravenel made his Twitter account public, writing, “Today, my personal life just took a huge upward turn. I finally have more than enough information to move forward without any doubt or hesitation and I’ll never look back.”

And alleging that Jacobs was unfaithful. “After 30 years I finally understand the lyrics from that wonderful Chicago tune: If she would have been faithful, if she could have been true, then I would have been cheated, I would have never known real love,” he wrote it in a follow-up tweet.

“He’s very impulsive and he’s not thinking,” Jacobs responds. “Thomas is very traditional. He’s all about loyalty and honesty … and he just wanted a reaction. And my reaction was, ‘Typical, standard. Make an ass out of yourself. Keep doing it buddy. At this point, you’re only making it that much easier for me. I’m embarrassed for you that you have to go on Twitter at 56 years old.’ ”

As for how she is feeling now, Jacobs says, “I feel betrayed. I’m so disappointed,” adding: “To put stories there that [I’ve been unfaithful] – especially with what’s going on right now, that there’s allegations he hasn’t been cleared from, he should know better. I’m going to defend my character. I’m going to defend my reputation.”

Ravenel also responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about his new single status. “Ready to mingle!” the father of two wrote.

On Aug. 15, Jacobs revealed in a teary Instagram Live that she and Ravenel had gone separate ways.

“You guys know some eligible bachelors, hook me up. They don’t have to have money. I’m okay with that,” she said. “I just want someone to love me for me. It’s never been about money. Like I said, I work hard. I wouldn’t quit my job. I drive me cute little Honda. I’m okay.”

The video came more than a week after reports swirled that the pair, who met in early May 2017, had broken up following the season 5 reunion and after the two deleted all photos of each other from their respective Instagram accounts.