Southern Charm Alum Cameran Eubanks to Release Memoir, One Day You'll Thank Me — See the Cover

Cameran Eubanks is getting real.

The former Southern Charm star, 36, has written a new book about dating, motherhood and all of life's messiest moments titled One Day You'll Thank Me, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The memoir, which will be a collection of essays, touches on her foray into reality television and gives her candid and honest takes on relationships and parenthood. Eubanks shares 3-year-old daughter Palmer Corrine with husband Jason Wimberly.

"Nothing brings me more joy than being a mom. However, motherhood is also by far the hardest thing I have ever done. Ever," Eubanks, 36, tells PEOPLE. "One reason I wrote this book was that I didn't connect with the flawless parenting images I saw on social media. For me, they could not have been further from the truth."

The reality star says she wants One Day You'll Thank Me to serve as a reminder that just because something in life isn't "Instagram-worthy," doesn't make it wrong.

Image zoom Cameran Eubanks with her husband Jason Wimberly and daughter Palmer | Credit: Cameran Eubanks/Instagram

"I feel like many women don't talk about what you really go through as a new mom. Perhaps it's because they don't want to be labeled as depressed, admit that they didn't have this Instagram-worthy experience or seem like they don't have their act together," she says. "Well, I'm happy to admit it. In fact, it's normal. I had some depression. My experience wasn't Instagram-worthy and no, I didn't have my act together. Hardly."

She continues, "I wanted to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the milk-leaking, pee-in-my pants, when-can-I-drop-her-at-daycare truth. But I also wanted to assure readers that you will be okay!"

Eubanks starred in Bravo's Southern Charm for six seasons before announcing her exit in May.