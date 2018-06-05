Thomas Ravenel & Kathryn Dennis 'Have Fun' Together, Reuniting for a Dance Party with Their Kids

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis celebrated the weekend together with a dance party.

The Southern Charm costars and exes spent some family time with their son Saint, 2½, in a video shared by Ravenel on Instagram Monday.

“Kathryn & I having fun on Sunday with the kids,” the father of two, 55, captioned the footage in which he and Dennis dance and sing along to Britney Spears‘ 1998 hit “…Baby One More Time.”

Though he frequently shares photos and videos of his children, Ravenel’s latest post was the first one in months that featured Dennis, whom he broke up with in April 2016.

Noticeably missing from the video was Ravenel’s girlfriend Ashley Jacobs.

On Monday, Dennis, 26, shared a mother-daughter photo of her and 4-year-old Kensie presumably from the same family dance party that Ravenel shared.

Throughout the past four years, Southern Charm audiences have watched Dennis and Ravenel battle a roller-coaster of highs and lows — including their lengthy custody battle which resulted in Dennis losing custody and entering rehab after she tested positive in a drug test.

“I’m in a good place,” Dennis told PEOPLE Now on Thursday, attributing her sobriety and finally reaching a custody agreement with Ravenel, who was recently accused of sexual assault by two women, including his former nanny. “I’m never attaching myself to those old feelings,” she said sharing that she does not plan to have anything more than a cordial relationship with him.

Kathryn Dennis Kathryn Calhoun Dennis/Instagram

Ravenel has yet to publicly speak out about the allegations against him, but his attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement earlier this month: “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims. The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations—and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Dennis previously spoke out about the allegations against the father of her children.

“Well, I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything. And right now my kids are my main focus,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU

Ravenel is currently being investigated by South Carolina police after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in January 2015.

Dawn, known to fans of the Bravo show as “Nanny Dawn,” claimed to PEOPLE earlier this month that she is the woman who reported Ravenel to police for “first-degree forcible rape.” Dawn claims that in January 2015, Ravenel attempted to kiss her in his kitchen before he proceeded “to rip my clothes off” upstairs.

Real estate agent Ashley Perkins previously alleged to PEOPLE that Ravenel sexually assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, after they met on Tinder in 2015. Ashley alleged that her mother was allegedly attacked inside the star’s home and that Ravenel “stuck his penis in [her] face.” Ashley also accused Ravenel of holding her mom’s arms back and sticking his fingers inside her vagina and anus.

Despite reports that Ravenel was fired from the hit Bravo show amid allegations of sexual assault, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that the reality star still has his job — for now.

“No decision has been made yet and the investigation is still ongoing,” a source close to the network said.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.