Southern Charm's Shep Rose Admits He and Kathryn Dennis Have Hooked Up 'Six or Seven' Times

Has Southern Charm‘s Shep Rose found love with a fellow cast member? Not exactly.

Rose made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Monday night, where he dished on his friendship and occasional hookups with Kathryn Dennis, revealing they have slept together “six or seven times.”

The costars first hooked up back in season 1, when she was pursuing Thomas Ravenel (they now have two children together) and Craig Conover was pining after her. Plus, she’d secretly caught Whitney Sudler-Smith’s eye, making her the Southern belle of the ball before she’d even reached series regular status.

This season on the show, viewers learned that Dennis, 25, and Rose, 38, didn’t just have a one-night stand, but also hooked up after the birth of Dennis’ daughter Kensie.

“We met at one of my bars and we had a couple drinks and it was just on fire again,” Rose said of one of their recent nights out together.

The reality star said the two started off as each other’s “booty calls” before becoming close friends.

“Originally I was [her booty call],” he said. “But then she felt back with Whitney and Thomas and I was just like ‘No, no no!’ ”

Shep Rose and Kathryn Dennis Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

But despite Rose insisting the two are just friends right now, he said he’d be open to taking her out in a more official manner.

“We’ve never been on a date,” he said. “But I would go on a date with her!”

Dennis shares two children with Ravenel: daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2.

And while it seems like Rose and Dennis are currently in the friend zone, Rose said he’s open to finding love.

“Honestly, I’m looking to settle down almost all the time,” he said.