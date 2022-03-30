Sopranos and Goodfellas Actor Paul Herman Dies on His 76th Birthday: 'A Loving Soul'

The cause of Paul Herman's death has not yet been disclosed

Paul Herman, the actor best known for his roles in The Sopranos and Goodfellas, died on his 76th birthday Tuesday.

Michael Imperioli, a former Sopranos cast member, announced news of Herman's death in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Our friend and colleague Paul Herman has passed away. Paulie was just a great dude. A first class storyteller and raconteur and one hell of an actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America, The Irishman and of course The Sopranos are some highlights," wrote Imperioli.

"Paulie lived around the corner from me the last few years and I am glad we got to spend some time together before he left us. I'll miss him. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers," he concluded.

The cause of Herman's death has not been released, according to multiple outlets.

The Sopranos , Paul Herman, James Gandolfini Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

In The Sopranos, Herman played Peter "Beansie" Gaeta and was known as The Pittsburgh Connection in Goodfellas.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Lorraine Bracco who played Jennifer Melfi, the psychiatrist of Tony Soprano in The Sopranos shared a moving tribute to the actor. "The one and only. A loving soul with a great sense of humor, Paulie Herman. Rest in peace," she wrote with broken heart emojis.

Paul Herman Credit: JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty