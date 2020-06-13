Sopranos Creator Accidentally Reveals What Really Happened to Tony in Series Finale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The Sopranos, created by David Chase, premiered in 1999 and aired for six seasons before it wrapped in 2007

Since the series finale in 2007, fans of The Sopranos have been trying to figure out what really happened to mob boss Tony Soprano — and now they have an answer.

Viewers were left with more questions than answers at the end of the final episode — titled "Made in America" — when it came to Tony's fate, as he was shown eating out with his family at Holsten's diner in the wake of a turf war between the New Jersey and New York Mafia families.

As Tony and his family dined, his daughter joined them at the restaurant — all while a hitman was waiting to attack. However, before anything could happen, the screen faded to black and the episode ended.

Now, over a decade later, the show's creator David Chase has accidentally revealed what happened.

In a leaked interview for the 2019 book The Sopranos Sessions, Chase opened up about the ending during a roundtable discussion with co-author Alan Sepinwall.

"When you said there was an end point, you don't mean Tony at Holsten's [the diner] you just meant, 'I think I have two more years' worth of stories left in me," Sepinwall asked, according to the New York Post and USA Today.

"Yes, I think I had that death scene around two years before the end... But we didn't do that," Chase answered, revealing that Tony was in fact killed.

"You realize, of course, that you just referred to that as a death scene," Sopranos Sessions co-author Matt Zoller Seitz quipped back.

Realizing his mistake, Chase said "F--- you guys."

It starred late actor James Gandolfini as Tony.

Keeping the beloved HBO series alive, Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa — who also both starred on the drama — launched a podcast titled Talking Sopranos in April, Deadline previously reported.

“This will be the definitive Sopranos podcast,” said Imperioli, 53, who won an Emmy award for his starring role as Christopher Moltisanti, the protégé of Tony Soprano.

Schirripa, 62, joined the series as Bobby Baccalieri in a recurring role for season 2 before being upgraded to a series regular for the remainder of the drama’s run.

Many of the Talking Sopranos episodes will also feature interviews with other cast members, producers, writers, production crew and special guests, according to Deadline. Listeners will also be able to submit questions directly to the show to be answered by the pair.

A prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, is set to be released in theaters in September starring Gandolfini’s 20-year-old son Michael as a young Tony Soprano. The Many Saints of Newark will feature younger versions of the fan-favorite characters, set in 1960 Newark when the riots between Italian-Americans and African-Americans were at an all-time high.