The Sopranos Cast: Where Are They Now?

Twenty-three years ago, The Sopranos premiered on Jan. 10, 1999. The series heralded a new era of television at the turn of the millennium, and in its time, scored 21 Primetime Emmys, five Golden Globes and two Peabody Awards, among other accolades.

Though the diner went dark, a 2021 prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark — starring James Gandolfini's son Michael as a young Tony Soprano — welcomed a new generation of fans and kept interest in the series going.

On the anniversary of the HBO epic's premiere, see what the cast is up to now.