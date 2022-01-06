Sopranos Alum Michael Imperioli to Lead The White Lotus Season 2 on HBO

A new vacationer is about to check in.

Michael Imperioli will play the leading role in the second season of HBO's The White Lotus. The Sopranos actor confirmed his involvement in the series on his Instagram Wednesday. "Very excited to be joining Mike White and team!" he wrote, giving a shout-out to the show's creator.

Imperioli, 55, will play Dominic Di Grasso, a dad who isn't traveling alone. Dominic's vacation will include three generations of his family: his "elderly father and recent college-graduate son," according to Deadline.

Imperioli is the first cast member announced for the next season and he's no stranger to HBO. Imperioli is well-known for his role as Christopher Moltisani on The Sopranos, a role he recently revived for a voiceover in The Many Saints of Newark.

The first season of The White Lotus followed a handful of vacationers at the fictional White Lotus resort in Hawaii. It offered satirical commentary on modern social life from the perspective of both White Lotus visitors and hotel staff.

From honeymoons and addiction to a cancer scare, and a less-than-sacred spreading of ashes, each visitor brought more than just their physical baggage.

Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O'Grady in The White Lotus. Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O'Grady in The White Lotus. | Credit: Mario Perez/HBO

Season 2 will stray from the original Hawaiian resort and follow new cast and plotlines to a White Lotus-owned resort somewhere else in the world. There's still no word if former season 1 cast members, including Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandria Daddario, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy or Steve Zahn will return in any capacity.

It's possible Coolidge could at least make an appearance in the second season given Imperioli mentioned her in his Instagram post. In season 1, Coolidge won over viewers as the emotional Tanya who was mourning the death of her mother and attempting to take control of her life back. The actress earned a best supporting actress nomination for this year's Golden Globes.

Reports have claimed Coolidge officially signed on to the second season, though she has yet to confirm herself.