'Sopranos' Alum John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Cape Dead at 25: 'Leaves a Huge Hole in Our Lives'

John Ventimiglia and his family are mourning the death of 25-year-old daughter Odele Cape.

The Sopranos alum's wife Belinda Ventimiglia announced the news of their loss over the weekend on Facebook, including the details of Odele's Brooklyn funeral on Thursday.

"Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice," she wrote. "Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many."

She added, "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives."

Odele's cause of death has not been shared, and a rep for Ventimiglia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Her sister Lucinda also paid tribute to Odele, sharing throwback photos to Instagram of her sister throughout her life.

"Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling," she wrote. "I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything."

Lucinda continued, "My family and I are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. It has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people. Sending love to everyone who is trying to cope with her loss - look after each other and keep Odele in your thoughts."

Belinda shared a link to the family's GoFundMe page for Odele's daughter, requesting: "In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made for Shiloh's future education costs."

Ventimiglia's Sopranos costar Steven Van Zandt and his wife Maureen were among those to show their support. "Deepest Love and Condolences, Maureen and Stevie Van Zandt," they commented, making a $500 donation.

Odele is survived by her father John, mother Belinda, sister Lucinda and daughter Shiloh. Funeral services took place Thursday at Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn, New York.