'Sopranos' Alum John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Cape Dead at 25: 'Leaves a Huge Hole in Our Lives'

"Odele was greatly loved," Belinda Ventimiglia wrote in a Facebook post announcing the death of her daughter with John, who played chef Artie Bucco on HBO's The Sopranos

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 26, 2023 04:01 PM
John Ventimiglia, odele Ventimiglia
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty; Instagram

John Ventimiglia and his family are mourning the death of 25-year-old daughter Odele Cape.

The Sopranos alum's wife Belinda Ventimiglia announced the news of their loss over the weekend on Facebook, including the details of Odele's Brooklyn funeral on Thursday.

"Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice," she wrote. "Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many."

She added, "Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives."

Odele's cause of death has not been shared, and a rep for Ventimiglia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Her sister Lucinda also paid tribute to Odele, sharing throwback photos to Instagram of her sister throughout her life.

"Words will never be enough to express the grief we are all feeling," she wrote. "I loved my little sister a lot and I will spend the rest of my life searching for her in everything."

Lucinda continued, "My family and I are so grateful for all the care and support we have been receiving during this impossible time. It has never been more clear how much she meant to so many people. Sending love to everyone who is trying to cope with her loss - look after each other and keep Odele in your thoughts."

Belinda shared a link to the family's GoFundMe page for Odele's daughter, requesting: "In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made for Shiloh's future education costs."

Ventimiglia's Sopranos costar Steven Van Zandt and his wife Maureen were among those to show their support. "Deepest Love and Condolences, Maureen and Stevie Van Zandt," they commented, making a $500 donation.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Odele is survived by her father John, mother Belinda, sister Lucinda and daughter Shiloh. Funeral services took place Thursday at Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn, New York.

Related Articles
Abby Lee Miller
Abby Lee Miller Opens Up About Her 'Bittersweet' Decision to Sell the 'Dance Moms' Studio
The 2022 Cast from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: (Clockwise) Christel Khalil, Kate Linder, Bryton James, Melissa Claire Egan, Kelsey Wang, Conner Floyd, Cait Fairbanks, Courtney Hope, Brytni Sarpy, X, Greg Rikaart, Elizabeth Hendrikson, Rory Gibson, Zuleyka Silver, Allison Lanier, Melissa Ordway, Jess Walton, Michelle Stafford, Jason Thompson, Beth Maitland, Eileen Davidson, Peter Bergman, Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott, Joshua Morrow, Amelia Heinle, Sharon Case, Sean Dominic, Camryn Grimes, Mark Grossman, Lauralee Bell, Tracey Bregman, Christian Jules LeBlanc, Susan Walters, Michael Mealor, Michael Morgan, Michael Graziadei. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Icons from 50 Years of 'The Young and the Restless' Celebrate Show's Golden Anniversary – See the Cast Photo
Adam Scott, Rider Strong
Adam Scott Finally Gets Closure After Alleged Snub from Rider Strong on 'Boy Meets World' 29 Years Ago
'Ginny & Georgia' Star Brianne Howey On How The Hit Show Tackles Tough Issues Facing Teens
'Ginny & Georgia' 's Brianne Howey Says Her Late Single Mom 'Had to Hustle' — Much Like Her Character
hannah ann sluss, jake funk
'Bachelor' Alum Hannah Ann Sluss Is Engaged to NFL Boyfriend Jake Funk: 'She Said Yes!'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn2tCsApMNJ/ ben_seewald Verified Snow days in Arkansas don’t happen often, so we try to make the most of them! 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn2s3GirTKo/ jessaseewald's profile picture jessaseewald Verified Baby girl wanted to play in the snow, but I forgot to order her a pair of mittens for all two of the snow days we expect to get here in Arkansas this winter.😆 So it was socks covered in bags for today. She had a blast, and her hands stayed warm and dry. Follow me for more mom hacks! Jk 🤣🤣 lol! I remember doing this myself when I was a kid and I’d lost my gloves. Anyone else or just me? Fear not, I’ve already ordered a proper pair gloves from Amazon, and hopefully she’ll get another snow soon to try them out. ☺️🤍🤍 #redneckwintergloves
Jessa Duggar Shares Why Her Daughter Wore Socks on Her Hands for Snow Day with Dad Ben Seewald
The Talk - Exclusive: “Y&R's’ Tracy Bregman Surprised with Damaged Emmy Replacement: 'I'm so over…
'Young and the Restless' ' Tracey E. Bregman Receives Replacement Emmy After Hers Was Lost in a Wildfire
Lance Kerwin, Teen Star of Salem's Lot, Dead at 62
Lance Kerwin, Star of 'James at 16' and 'Salem's Lot', Dead at 62: 'He Loved Each and Every One of You'
Bill Daniels and Bonnie Bartlett
TV Legends William and Bonnie Daniels on Sustaining 72-Year Marriage: 'We Would Do Anything for Each Other'
Brie Bella (L) and Nikki Bella attend SiriusXM's Town Hall With The Bella Twins at SiriusXM Studios on November 19, 2021 in New York City.
Nikki Bella Dishes on 'Fun' Twin Moments (and 'a Lot of Champagne Breaks') with Brie During Wedding Planning
Caroline Stanbury, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan
Caroline Stanbury on Why She's 'All About' Fellow Housewife Larsa Pippen's Romance with Marcus Jordan
anne heche
Anne Heche Ex James Tupper Admits to 'Difficult Time' Since Her Death as Friends Gather to Honor Her Life
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Kenya Moore and Marc Daly attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/kenya/?hl=en. Kenya Moore/Instagram
'RHOA' 's Kenya Moore Receives Birthday Flowers from Daughter and Estranged Husband on Her Big 5-2
2019 Kennedy Center Honoree co-founder of "Sesame Street," Lloyd Morrisett, arrives at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, in Washington 2019 Kennedy Center Honors, Washington, USA - 07 Dec 2019
'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Lloyd N. Morrisett Dead at 93: 'A Wise, Thoughtful, and Above All, Kind Leader'
Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Braced for Her 'Life Falling Apart' After Her Parents Entered Prison
Hilary Duff during an interview with host Seth Meyers
'HIMYF' Star Hilary Duff on 'Smoochin' It Up' with John Corbett After He Once Played Her Teacher: 'We're Cool'