Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Explains Why She Won't Ever Reprise Her Role as Sansa Stark

Sophie Turner‘s days of playing Sansa Stark are officially over.

After a decade as the red-headed Stark sister on Game of Thrones, 23-year-old Turner has closed the door on ever returning to her beloved character.

“I think it’s time to say goodbye to Sansa. I’m ready-ish to say goodbye to her,” Turner said with a laugh about the possibility of reprising her role in a spin-off during an interview with Sky News.

“I think my watch has ended,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star quipped.

As to why Turner won’t wear Sansa’s crown again, the actress is “happy” with how her Thrones character’s arc ended.

“I just think, you know, it’s been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far, and I finished in a very happy place with Sansa, and it’s time to let her go,” she said. “I feel like if I played her again it would just be more trauma.”

During the series finale on May 19, viewers learned that the North would remain an independent state ruled by Sansa, and “Bran the Broken” (Isaac Hempstead Wright) became king of the Six Kingdoms.

Ahead of the long-awaited finale, Turner shared an emotional post to her Instagram, thanking her character and the show for the past decade together alongside photos of the cast from behind the scenes of filming.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is,” Turner began the heartfelt tribute. “Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love.”

Turner was cast as the eldest Stark sister when she was 13 years old. Like most of the cast, she grew up with her character, portraying Sansa during some of her most formative years.

“I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind,” continued Turner, who recently tied the knot with Joe Jonas. “But I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me.”

Also in her tribute, she thanked the show for making her the person she is today.

“To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Turner added. “Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago.”

“Finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end,” she wrote. “I’ll miss this more than anything.”