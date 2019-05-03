Sophie Turner Steps Out in 'Just Married' Sash After Surprise Las Vegas Wedding with Joe Jonas

Introducing … Mrs. Jonas!

One day after saying “I do” with Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the Jonas Brothers‘ performance at the Billboard Music Awards, actress Sophie Turner stepped out with her new husband in Los Angeles.

The Game of Thrones star, 23, was clearly still celebrating her recent nuptials, as she was photographed Thursday wearing a sash that proclaimed “Just Married” over a white hoodie. A source tells PEOPLE she and her new husband, 29, spent a “honeymoon night” at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel just hours after attending the BBMAs on Wednesday evening, where he had performed a medley of hits with his brothers and she presented an award with Dark Phoenix costar Tye Sheridan.

A rep for Turner later confirmed the news to PEOPLE, saying, “We can confirm Sophie and Joe were married in Las Vegas last night.” And according to online records, the couple applied for a marriage license earlier that same day in Clark County, Nevada.

The surprise nuptials — officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, on the 52nd wedding anniversary of the late “Hound Dog” singer and Priscilla Presley — were documented on social media by Diplo.

Other famous attendees at the ceremony included Jonas’ brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin Jonas (who served as groomsmen), singer Khalid and country duo Dan + Shay, who performed their hit “Speechless” as Turner made her way down the aisle.

During Jonas and Turner’s ceremony, the Elvis impersonator told the couple to hold hands and look into each other’s eyes, before having them recite their vows together: “I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you, all the days of my life. In sickness and in health … forever and ever.”

According to the newlyweds’ marriage certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, Turner “wishes to use the name Sophie Belinda Jonas after marriage.”

A source exclusively told PEOPLE following the event that Jonas and Turner wed in the U.S. so that their marriage is legitimate when they tie the knot at a bigger ceremony in France.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the insider told PEOPLE, while reps for the stars did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment and the former DNCE frontman previously confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Turner are planning a wedding in France.

Per the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in France, “At least one of the parties to be married must have resided in France for at least forty days immediately preceding the marriage. This precludes a wedding in cases where both parties are only visiting for a short stay.”

Furthermore, “In France a religious ceremony does not constitute a legal marriage.” Because of such residency restrictions, international couples often have a legal wedding before a religious or symbolic ceremony in France.